Schumer Urges Split of Funding Bill Over DHS Concerns
(MENAFN) Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called on Republican leader John Thune to separate the government funding package, citing a lack of support for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bill following recent deadly incidents involving federal agents in Minnesota.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer noted that the chamber is scheduled to hold its first procedural vote Thursday on a six-bill funding package, but warned that including the DHS portion could jeopardize efforts to prevent a government shutdown ahead of the January 30 deadline.
“The right way forward is simple. Five of these bills are ready to go, and the Senate should pass them as soon as possible,” Schumer said.
He explained that the sixth bill, which funds DHS, requires further work in the wake of the deaths of two Americans caused by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions in Minnesota. “Until ICE is properly reined in and overhauled, legislatively, the DHS funding bill doesn't have the votes to pass the Senate,” he added, urging Thune not to bring all six bills to the floor at once.
Schumer emphasized that passing the five non-DHS bills would fund roughly 96% of the federal government, allowing lawmakers to focus on revising DHS legislation. “Given how little time we have left before the funding deadline, the first right step for the Senate is for Leader Thune to split the funding bills and put the five bills on the floor, 96% of federal funding, that can pass. It's the right and expedient thing to do to ensure that most of the government is funded in time,” he said.
