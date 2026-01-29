Du Youth Council And Cisco Networking Academy Launch A New AI And Data Science Certification Program For UAE Youth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration introduces 42-hour certification program, empowering next generation with future-ready digital skills

Dubai, UAE, January, 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy, one of the longest-standing IT skills-to-jobs programs in the world, to launch a new youth-led telecommunications offering in the UAE. The innovative 42-hour program, which specializes in AI and Data Science certification training, targets university students and young professionals passionate about technology and innovation.

du Youth Council will leverage Cisco's global technology expertise to create an accessible pathway for UAE's next generation to master essential AI and data analytics capabilities. The comprehensive curriculum integrates hands-on learning with cutting-edge generative AI tools including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, alongside real-world analytics projects using Excel, SQL, and Tableau.

Noora Nasser, du Youth Council at du said:“Our collaboration with Cisco represents our commitment to empowering UAE youth with the digital skills needed to thrive in tomorrow's economy. By teaming up with Cisco Networking Academy, we're creating opportunities for our young people to become leaders in the global digital transformation while contributing to the UAE's position as a technology pioneer.”

The self-paced certification program addresses the growing regional and global demand for AI and data analytics expertise while directly supporting UAE Vision 2071 and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. Participants will earn globally recognized Cisco-certified credentials and digital badges, significantly enhancing their employability and digital literacy in an increasingly competitive job market.

Ahmed Elkabbany, Regional Manager, Middle East and Africa & CIS, Cisco Digital Impact Office said:“We are excited to collaborate with du Youth Council to bring world-class AI and Data Science education directly to UAE's ambitious youth. This initiative exemplifies how global technology leaders and local champions can work together to build the skilled workforce that will drive innovation and economic growth across the region.”

Available year-round through Cisco Networking Academy's digital learning platform, the program offers flexibility for busy students and young professionals. The initiative leverages du Youth Council's extensive network for participant engagement and promotion, while Cisco Networking Academy provides comprehensive course content, certification pathways, and mentorship resources.

Cisco Networking Academy has been active in the UAE since 1999, successfully training more than 144,000 learners in the country. In Cisco's 2025 fiscal year alone, more than 29,000 students were trained across 38 academies in the country.

About du:du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.