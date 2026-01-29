Good News From Mamata Govt: Rs 60,000 Installment Coming This January

The first installment of 60,000 rupees is starting to be deposited into the accounts of old applicants under the Awas Yojana. From the end of January, about 20.05 lakh beneficiaries will receive this money.

In this phase, 20.05 lakh beneficiaries will get the first installment. The scheme provides a total of Rs 1.20 lakh in two installments of Rs 60,000 each for home construction.

Those who recently applied via Duare Sarkar camps won't get funds now. This round is for older applicants. Those whose verification is incomplete may also not receive money.

