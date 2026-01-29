India U17 Men's Team To Play Two Friendly Matches Vs Tajikistan In Goa

The India U17 men's football team will play two friendly matches against Tajikistan in Margao, Goa, on January 29 and February 1, 2026. Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named a 25-member squad for the two matches. Both games will be played behind closed doors at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will kick off at 16:00 IST, according to the AIFF website.

The Blue Colts have been training in Goa since the start of the year to prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. India qualified for the tournament for the 10th time in history after finishing above Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers held in Ahmedabad in November last year. India will learn their group-stage opponents after the draw on February 12. Tajikistan automatically qualified for the AFC U17 Asian Cup by virtue of qualifying for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025.

India U17 men's squad for Tajikistan friendlies in Goa

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar. Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Ankur Rajbhar, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Shubham Poonia. Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom. Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam. Head coach: Bibiano Fernandes

India U17 men's friendly match schedule

16:00 IST, January 29: India vs Tajikistan 16:00 IST, February 1: India vs Tajikistan.

