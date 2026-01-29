MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By Bedika

​ New Delhi ​ – 'I have never cared about my on-screen age,' says actor Mona Singh, who finds it strange that there is an expiry date attached to women while male stars continue to play romantic roles even in their sixties.

Singh is enjoying a great phase in her career with critically acclaimed performances in the Netflix shows“Kaala Paani” and“The Ba***ds of Bollywood” and the Prime Video show“Made in Heaven 2”. She also played prominent roles in movies such as“Munjya”,“Happy Patel” and now“Border 2”.

The actor, who plays the challenging role of a cop investigating a woman's murder while dealing with personal tragedy in the second season of Sudip Sharma's hit Netflix show“Kohrra”, said she has always taken risks and now the time has come to celebrate.

“I have not cared about my on-screen age. I really haven't because I'm very confident, and I know who I am. There's nothing to prove, which is why I keep taking risks. People often ask me, 'Why are you so old on screen?' I would say it doesn't matter. It's the character that I'm playing, and it really excites me,” Singh told PTI in an interview.