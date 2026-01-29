Air Defense Forces Destroy 84 Out Of 105 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28, the Russians attacked with 105 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UCAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). Approximately 70 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, as well as by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, January 29, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 84 drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Eighteen UCAVs were recorded hitting seven locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones on the night of January 29, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Photo: AFU General Staff