Air Defense Forces Destroy 84 Out Of 105 Russian Drones
Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28, the Russians attacked with 105 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UCAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). Approximately 70 of them were Shahed-type drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, as well as by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, January 29, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 84 drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country.
Eighteen UCAVs were recorded hitting seven locations.Read also: Russians preparing new strike on Ukraine – Zelensky
The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones on the night of January 29, damaging an infrastructure facility.
Photo: AFU General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment