Inside Information: Suominen Launches Three-Year Profitability Improvement Program And Introduces New Operating Model And Leadership Team

Suominen is launching a three-year program to improve the company's profitability. The Full Potential Program targets 10% EBITDA by 2028. Suominen is also introducing a new functional operating model, with a dedicated focus on customers and factories, designed to strengthen expertise and effectiveness.

Suominen is undertaking an ambitious transformation to unlock the company's full potential. The first phase focuses on resetting profitability through a comprehensive three-year Full Potential Program that captures improvement opportunities across the organization. The company will concentrate on fostering a culture of accountability, driving transformational initiatives, and renewing its operating model to ensure stronger, more sustainable performance.

While restoring short-term profitability is the immediate priority, Suominen will in parallel develop its long-term strategy and financial targets. These will be communicated later in 2026, providing clear and consistent direction for the company's next stage of development.

“At Suominen, we are at a turning point. Only by improving the reliability and efficiency of our production and supply, and by strengthening our commercial capabilities, can we fully meet the expectations of our customers and shareholders. This is the first, and most urgent phase of our journey. We will upgrade our manufacturing capabilities, embed continuous improvement across all processes, and exemplify a culture of accountability,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Suominen.

Performance improvement program to deliver 10% EBITDA by 2028

Suominen launches a three-year Full Potential Program to unlock the full potential of its operations and to enhance competitiveness by systematically improving production efficiency, optimizing raw-material usage as well as strengthening commercial excellence and procurement.

The Full Potential Program targets delivering 10% EBITDA and a 2x–3x leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) by 2028. The program will involve an estimated investment of approximately EUR 30 million over the three years, of which transformation costs are estimated at EUR 10 million and capital expenditures to upgrade manufacturing capabilities around EUR 20 million. The Full Potential Program does not include investment in capacity expansion.

New operating model as of February 1, 2026

Effective February 1, 2026, Suominen's new functional operating model strengthens focus on strategic priorities, sharpens accountability across the organization, and creates a tighter connection between customer needs, technology development, and operational performance.

In the new model, commercial functions are brought together to reinforce focus on growth and business development and ensuring strong strategic alignment between R&D and customer management. The sales organization will build deep global expertise while maintaining a strong local presence to serve customers effectively across all markets, under the leadership of the Chief Commercial and Technology Officer (CCTO).

The role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) is being broadened to command all factories, safety, manufacturing engineering, procurement, and supply chain. With this change, Suominen aims to strengthen operational reliability and output by sharpening its focus on manufacturing performance and ensuring systematic deployment of best practices, continuous improvement, and harmonized processes.

The changes aim to strengthen profit and loss accountability, enhance execution discipline, and improve decision-making across both operations and commercial functions.

Changes in the Suominen Leadership Team

To facilitate Suominen's transformation and transition into the new operating model, Suominen has appointed Kimmo Raunio (M. Sc. (Tech), Industrial Engineering and Management) as the CFO and member of Suominen Leadership Team latest as of June 1, 2026.

Until then, Suominen's CFO Janne Silonsaari will continue in his current role. Janne Silonsaari has decided to leave the company and will support the transition until mid-June 2026.

Kimmo Raunio is an experienced finance executive with a strong track record in the industrial manufacturing sector and brings with him executive level experience of driving turnaround and performance improvement initiatives at both group and site levels. Kimmo Raunio joins Suominen from Fortaco Group, where he has worked for 13 years in various finance roles, latest as CFO and Deputy CEO.

Markku Koivisto, currently EVP, EMEA and CTO, has been appointed Chief Commercial and Technology Officer.

Mark Ushpol, EVP, Americas, will step down from the Suominen Leadership Team and serve for six months as EVP, Strategic projects.

Marika Väkiparta, LL.M ., currently Suominen VP, Business Transformation, has been appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and interim General Counsel.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Janne Silonsaari and Mark Ushpol for their significant contributions to Suominen. Their dedication has supported the company through important phases of our development, and I wish them every success in their next chapters.

At the same time, I am pleased to welcome Kimmo Raunio and Marika Väkiparta to the Suominen Leadership Team. Each of them brings deep expertise, a strong track record in driving change and performance, and remarkable people leadership skills. I am confident that, together, this renewed team has the capability, ambition, and determination to execute the transformation ahead, strengthening our culture of accountability and accelerating the business turnaround. This is a pivotal moment for Suominen, and with this team in place, we are well positioned to deliver on our full potential”, says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Suominen.

Suominen Leadership Team as of February 1, 2026:



Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO

Janne Silonsaari, CFO (until latest May 31, 2026)

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, latest as of June 1, 2026

Markku Koivisto, Chief Commercial and Technology Officer

Francois Guetat, Chief Operating Officer

Minna Rouru, Chief People and Communications Officer Marika Väkiparta, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and interim General Counsel





