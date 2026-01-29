FIDE Appoints QCA President Al Mudahka To Oversee World Chess Olympiad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has appointed Mohammed Al-Mudahka, President of the Qatar Chess Federation, to oversee the organisation of the upcoming World Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan.

The appointment reflects FIDE's confidence in Al-Mudahka's leadership and his sustained contributions to the international development of chess, as well as the strong organisational success of the World Championship hosted by Qatar last December.

Samarkand will stage the 46th World Chess Olympiad from September 10 to 24, 2026, with extensive preparations already underway to deliver one of the sport's flagship global events.



Al-Mudahka expressed his pride in being entrusted with a role at one of the most prestigious tournaments in world chess, and thanked FIDE and the global chess community for their confidence. He also praised the work of FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and the federation's leadership in strengthening competitions, expanding chess's global footprint, and supporting growth in developing regions.

Serving as FIDE Director of International Relations, Al-Mudahka noted that the federation's current strategy places strong emphasis on advancing chess in Asia, adding that Uzbekistan's hosting of the Olympiad aligns with broader efforts to reinforce the game's presence across the continent.

He confirmed that Qatar will field a national team at the Olympiad, stressing that regular participation in major international events is essential to raising the standard of Qatari players and accelerating their competitive development.