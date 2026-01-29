Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egypt's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Thursday from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, both sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the latest developments in the region, as well as a range of issues of shared interest.

Both sides stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to reduce escalation and tension in the region through dialogue and peaceful means, in order to consolidate regional security.