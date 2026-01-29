Azerbaijan Starts Zangezur Power Line Construction (PHOTO/VIDEO)
AzerEnergy OJSC is spearheading the effort, building a high-voltage 330-kilovolt double-circuit line capable of transmitting 1000 megawatts. The line will stretch 74 kilometers from Jabrayil to Aghband and run parallel over 105 kilometers from Nakhchivan to the Ordubad border, cutting through challenging mountainous and rocky terrain along the Araz River.
The next phase of the project will see an additional 44-kilometer line crossing the Zangezur corridor, connecting to the existing infrastructure toward Aghband and Ordubad. In Nakhchivan city, a new 330 kV substation is under development, with 49 hectares of land already mobilized to support construction.
Looking ahead, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor will expand further with a 230-kilometer transmission line linking Nakhchivan to Türkiye, including the country's first 400 kV-class converter substation, an unprecedented milestone for Azerbaijan.
This project not only fully integrates Nakhchivan into Azerbaijan's national electricity system but also removes the region's reliance on foreign frequency regulation and opens the door to European energy markets. Considered one of the largest and most strategic energy initiatives in the country's history, the Zangezur transmission line is set to transform both regional connectivity and energy security.
