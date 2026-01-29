War Update: 117 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post on the situation as of 08:00 on Thursday, January 29.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile and 77 airstrikes, dropping 223 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 6,757 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,840 attacks, including 79 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian aircraft struck areas near Havrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka, Charivne, Kopani, and Tersianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit one Russian artillery piece at a firing position and four UAV command posts of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 attacks. The invaders carried out 102 shelling attacks, including 11 with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses 14 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and toward Obukhivka, Zelene, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodiazne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near Radkivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Myrne and toward Lyman, Drobyshcheve, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by Russian forces to advance near Yampil, Sviato-Pokrovske, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

Russia loses 830 soldiers, one aircraft in war against Ukraine over past day

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders halted 22 Russian assault actions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out two attacks toward Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, 12 Russian attacks were recorded near Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Stepnohirsk and toward Prymorske.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

Photo: AFU General Staff