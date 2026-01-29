Is Rubina Dilaik Pregnant Again? Actress' 'I Am Pregnant' Statement Goes Viral, Fans Speculate

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik, best known for shows like Choti Bahu, recently left her fans stunned after a video from her Instagram story went viral. In the clip, Rubina, dressed in a saree, is heard saying,“I am pregnant.”

While the statement quickly grabbed attention, it also sparked confusion among fans. The reason being - Rubina had already officially announced her pregnancy earlier through an Instagram post, where she tagged her husband, Abhinav Shukla. This time, however, the announcement came only via a story, with no additional context or clarification, leading many to believe it could be part of a shoot, promotion, or advertisement.

As of now, Rubina has not issued any official confirmation regarding the viral clip.

Rubina Dilaik Is a Mother to Twin Daughters

Rubina Dilaik, winner of Bigg Boss 14 and Pati Patni Aur Panga 1, and her husband Abhinav Shukla are already parents to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The couple welcomed their girls on November 27, 2023.

They revealed their daughters' faces to the public for the first time during Navratri 2024, a moment that was warmly received by fans.

Rubina Dilaik on Skin Tone Comparisons

Earlier, Rubina had spoken openly about the insensitive comparisons made about her daughters' skin tones. In one of her vlogs in 2025, she shared that people often comment on the girls' complexion.

Strongly addressing the issue, Rubina stated that both her daughters are beautiful and that comparing them based on skin color is wrong. She also mentioned that she completely ignores unsolicited advice, including home remedies suggested by relatives.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Marriage

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married on June 21, 2018. While announcing her first pregnancy in 2023, Rubina had written that the couple was beginning a new journey as a family.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting to know whether Rubina's recent statement hints at a second pregnancy or if it is simply part of a professional project.