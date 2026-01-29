Makeup Tips: 5 Genius Setting Spray Hacks For Long-Lasting Makeup

Setting spray isn't just a final step. Discover five smart ways to use setting spray throughout your makeup routine to boost longevity, improve blending, enhance finish, and keep your makeup fresh and flawless all day long.

People usually spray setting spray at the final stage of makeup. But for those with oily skin, it's good to spritz a little on your face after moisturizer and before primer. This helps control excess oil and keeps your foundation smooth for longer.

If your eyeshadow lacks vibrancy, try this. Spritz setting spray on your eyeshadow brush after picking up color. Applying it then makes the shade pop and adds shine. It also helps prevent smudging.

Instead of wetting your sponge or beauty blender with regular water, use setting spray. This helps the foundation adhere better to your face and gives a more natural finish.

For those whose eyeliner smudges easily, setting spray is a lifesaver. Spritz some on a small angled brush and use it to apply your eyeliner. It won't smudge and will give you a nice matte look.

When using setting spray, always hold it 6 to 8 inches away from your face. Be sure to close your eyes. It's also important to choose a spray (matte or dewy finish) that suits your skin type.