Al Ain Zoo Celebrates Kuwait National Day with Distinctive Heritage and Cultural Festivities
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) AL Ain, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 27 January 2026: Al Ain Zoo announced the launch of a vibrant week-long celebration to mark Kuwait National Day, as part of the United Arab Emirates’ nationwide festivities honoring this cherished occasion. The celebrations will take place from 29 January to 4 February under the theme “The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” welcoming families and visitors to experience a rich blend of culture, heritage, and entertainment.
The initiative reflects the deep-rooted historic and fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and underscores the UAE leadership’s commitment to strengthening bonds of brotherhood, unity, and shared cultural values between the two sisterly nations.
As part of the celebration, visitors will enjoy live performances of the authentic Kuwaiti Ardha dance, presented daily at the Zoo’s main entrance. This iconic folkloric performance, characterized by rhythmic drumbeats, synchronized sword movements, and spirited poetic chants, symbolizes courage, pride, and national unity, offering audiences an immersive glimpse into Kuwait’s rich cultural heritage.
To further enhance the festive atmosphere, guests will be welcomed at the ticket counters with a variety of celebratory giveaways, including surprise gift bags, the flags of both nations, commemorative pins, and greeting cards carrying special messages marking the occasion. These thoughtful gestures aim to create memorable experiences and foster a spirit of celebration among visitors of all ages.
Alongside the cultural program, visitors can enjoy Al Ain Zoo’s diverse attractions, from discovering nearly 4,000 animals and interactive exhibits to daily enrichment sessions and guided tours at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, as well as immersive wildlife experiences at Al Ain Safari, making the Zoo an ideal destination for education, leisure, and family entertainment.
