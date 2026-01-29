403
Russia’s Shiveluch Volcano Ejects Two Massive Ash Plumes
(MENAFN) The Shiveluch volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula discharged two massive ash columns Wednesday, according to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Volcanic material rocketed approximately 7 km and 8 km above sea level during consecutive eruptions, towering far above the volcano's 3,283-meter peak.
The ash cloud drifted 110 km westward across the peninsula's interior, threatening multiple populated areas positioned along its trajectory.
Authorities are urging residents and visitors to take precautionary measures. Volcanic ash poses serious respiratory dangers and can trigger severe allergic responses in exposed individuals.
An "orange" aviation hazard alert has been issued, signaling significant risks to aircraft operations. Volcanic particulates can erode turbine components and inflict additional damage on flight systems.
The dual eruptions from Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanic formations, underscore ongoing seismic volatility in the geologically dynamic region. Airspace restrictions remain in effect as authorities monitor the ash dispersal pattern and assess potential threats to aviation corridors and ground communities within the fallout zone.
