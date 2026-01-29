NFC Juices Market Size To Reach USD 7.52 Tillion By 2033 Due To The Increasing Cold-Pressed Offerings Globally SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The NFC Juices Market Size is estimated at USD 4.63 Trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.52 Trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2026–2033. Over the course of the forecast period, NFC juice consumption will increase due to growing retail penetration, expanding cold-pressed choices, and rising demand for natural, minimally processed beverages.

The U.S. NFC Juices Market is projected to grow from USD 1.33 Trillion in 2025E to USD 2.01 Trillion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.37%. Growth is fueled by strong household and foodservice acceptance, growing e-commerce, and growing consumer demand for natural, minimally processed, functional, and premium fruit juices.









Growing Consumer Shift Toward Natural and Minimally Processed Beverages to Augment Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the NFC juices market is the growing customer preference for natural, minimally processed beverages. Juices that maintain the true fruit integrity, fresh flavor, and nutritional content without additional sugars or concentrates are becoming more and more popular among consumers as health consciousness grows. Cold-pressed and premium NFC juice products are in high demand due to the trend toward cleaner labels and genuine fruit characteristics. The demand for more healthful hydration options is changing how people buy in homes, restaurants, and retail establishments, which is speeding up industry growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the NFC Juices Market Report



Tropicana Products Inc.

The Coca‐Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Simply Orange Juice Company

Minute Maid

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Welch's

Innocent Drinks

Florida's Natural Growers

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Naked Juice Company

Suja Juice (Suja Life, LLC)

Bolthouse Farms

SunOpta Inc.

Citrosuco S.A.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Döhler Group Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

NFC Juices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Fruit Type

Orange held the largest market share of 27.58% in 2025 due to its widespread consumer preference, consistent availability and versatility across households, retail and foodservice channels. Berries are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.14% during 2026–2033 driven by increasing demand for exotic, antioxidant-rich and health-focused beverages.

By Processing Type

Pasteurized dominated with a 65.37% share in 2025 due to their extended shelf life, easy storage and wide distribution across retail and foodservice channels. Unpasteurized / Cold-Pressed is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.85% through 2026–2033 fueled by consumer demand for natural, minimally processed, nutrient-rich beverages.

By Packaging Type

Bottles (PET, Glass) accounted for the highest market share of 41.26% in 2025 owing to convenience, durability and consumer familiarity. Pouches are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period driven by portability, single-serve convenience and eco-friendly packaging trends.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets held the largest share of 38.14% in 2025 due to extensive retail reach, promotional activities and bulk availability. Online Retail / E-Commerce is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.14% during 2026–2033 driven by convenience, home delivery options and rising digital adoption.

By End-User

Households dominated with a 54.36% share in 2025 accounting for consistent daily consumption and preference for healthy, natural beverages. Foodservice is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.92% through 2026–2033 driven by increasing inclusion of fresh and functional juice options in cafés, restaurants, hotels and institutional outlets.

Based on Region, North America Dominated with the Biggest Market Share in 2025 and Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with Significant CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

North America dominated the NFC Juices Market with a 36.47% share, driven by high health awareness, strong demand for natural and minimally processed beverages, well-established retail and foodservice networks.

The Asia Pacific NFC Juices Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.84% during 2026–2033. Growth is driven by rising health consciousness, increasing demand for natural, minimally processed and functional beverages in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

NFC Juices Market Recent Developments



In August 2025, Tropicana Products Inc. launched“Tropicana Essentials,” a new NFC juice range blending orange, apple and pear juices fortified with vitamins. Designed for busy families, it reinforces Tropicana's leadership in convenient, nutritious fruit beverages. In February 2025, The Coca‐Cola Company launched“Simply Pop Prebiotic Soda,” a functional fruit beverage with real juice, prebiotic fiber, vitamin C and zinc. Targeting health-conscious consumers, it strengthens Coca‐Cola's position in juice-infused and functional drinks.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)



MARKET PERFORMANCE & SALES METRICS – helps you evaluate global NFC juice production volumes, pricing trends across retail and foodservice channels, and revenue split between chilled and ambient products.

CONSUMPTION & CLEAN-LABEL ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you understand household penetration, per capita consumption, purchase frequency, and the accelerating shift toward cold-pressed and clean-label NFC juices.

PROCESSING & SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you assess processing yields, cold-chain dependency, shelf-life limitations, raw material price volatility, and logistics cost impact on margins.

PACKAGING & SUSTAINABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you track packaging material mix, adoption of recyclable packaging, carbon footprint levels, and waste reduction compliance across the value chain. QUALITY, SAFETY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you gauge food safety compliance rates, recall risks, certification adoption, and consumer trust and brand loyalty indicators.

NFC Juices Market Report Scope