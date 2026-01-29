VIETTEL AND SHUSH INC. ENTER PROOF OF CONCEPT TO POWER NETWORK AUTHENTICATION USING SHERLOCK PLATFORM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Viettel, Vietnam's leading telecommunications and technology company, and Shush Inc., a global innovator in carrier-grade identity and network authentication, have successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) to evaluate the application of network-based authentication capabilities using the Sherlock platform.

Sherlock is a network authentication platform developed by Shush, serving as a logical processing layer that aggregates and transforms native network APIs into standardized Network APIs compliant with GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA standards, without requiring invasive changes to a carrier's infrastructure. As part of the PoC, Viettel and Shush jointly deployed and integrated the Sherlock platform with Open Gateway - Viettel's centralized Network API enablement platform. The PoC focused on evaluating the ability to leverage the trust and reputation of mobile network–assigned IP addresses (IP reputation) through the implementation of the CAMARA Number Verification API-a high-potential capability for mobile authentication and fraud prevention, positioning it as an alternative to traditional OTP-based SMS authentication.

“This is a significant step toward a global identity layer rooted in mobile networks,” said Mr. Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder and CEO of Shush Inc.“We're proud to partner with Viettel, the first company in Vietnam to implement secure network authentication, based on Network API at the Carrier-level.”

“At Viettel, we're always exploring new ways to deliver secure, innovative digital experiences to our customers and partners. This Proof of Concept allows us to evaluate next-generation network authentication services powered by APIs, which meet stringent security requirements through carrier-grade assurance,” said Mr. Doan Dai Phong, Deputy CEO of Viettel Solutions.

In the context of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, identity fraud, and account takeover, this collaboration represents an important initial step toward the deployment of a passwordless authentication model, helping to reduce fraud while enhancing user experience, in line with Vietnam's digital identity development strategy and fintech ecosystem orientation. Viettel plans to commercialize network authentication services across sectors such as financial services, healthtech, e-government, and mobile application security.

About Viettel Group

Viettel Group is Vietnam's leading telecommunications and technology group, owning and operating large-scale telecommunications infrastructure and digital platforms, and serving hundreds of millions of customers domestically and internationally. Viettel is progressively opening network capabilities through Open Gateway and standardized Network API models, contributing to the development of secure and sustainable digital ecosystems.

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a U.S.-based company that pioneers the delivery of secure APIs that power passwordless identity verification, fraud prevention, and digital trust. Its Sherlock platform transforms mobile networks into programmable infrastructure, helping carriers unlock new revenue models through authentication-as-a-service and identity APIs. Shush currently serves global telecom and digital platform partners worldwide.

Learn more at .