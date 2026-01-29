Ajit Pawar Crash: Karnataka Minister Echoes Mamata's Probe Demand

Echoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's demand to probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash, Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Thursday accused the Centre of not monitoring such incidents properly, adding that time and again, this creates doubts in people's minds.

Speaking to ANI, Patil called for a probe into the tragic accident that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM, along with four others. "The government of India is not monitoring these things properly, and time and again, these incidents will create doubts in people's minds. Hence, Mamata Banerjee and many leaders have asked for a probe under the Supreme Court's monitoring. This should definitely be done, because unless we go to the bottom of why it happened, we won't be able to address it," he said.

Mamata Banerjee Hints at Foul Play

This comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee hinted at foul play in the plane crash and demanded a Supreme Court probe into the incident. In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati this morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar, and late Ajit's all friends and followers. The incident needs a proper investigation."

Fadnavis Slams 'Dirty and Despicable Politics'

Further, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in "dirty and despicable politics" as various leaders across the political spectrum mourn the sudden demise of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar. He said that Banerjee's remarks were "very unfortunate" and further accused the West Bengal CM of "stooping to such a low level in politics".

"It's very unfortunate. Senior leader Sharad Pawar himself has very clearly stated that an accident occurred, and tragically, lives were lost in the accident, and that politics should not be played over this. I am deeply saddened that we have reached such a point where such dirty and despicable politics are being played out even over someone's death," Fadnavis told ANI.

"I am very sad that Mamata Didi is stooping to such a low level in politics. It is very unfortunate and completely wrong. She should not have made such a statement. To insult a very close and beloved leader of Maharashtra by politicising his death in this manner is absolutely wrong," he added.

Pawar Dies in Baramati Crash

Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics. He was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. (ANI)

