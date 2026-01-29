Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Maintains Historic Hold

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 55: Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary box office journey even after 55 days in theatres. Ranveer Singh's spy-action blockbuster refuses to slow down, holding strong collections and inching closer

Even in its eighth week, Dhurandhar is showing rare box office stamina. On Day 55, the film recorded an estimated India net collection of around ₹90 lakh to ₹1.05 crore. At this stage of a theatrical run, most films witness sharp weekday drops, but Dhurandhar continues to hover near the ₹1 crore mark. This consistent performance underlines strong word-of-mouth, repeat audience interest, and continued theatre demand. Trade analysts consider this level of stability almost unheard of for a film beyond the 50-day milestone.

The film's Day 55 earnings were largely driven by key urban centres and premium multiplex chains. Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai continue to report steady occupancy, particularly during evening and late-night shows. Even in smaller cities where screens have reduced, Dhurandhar maintains respectable footfalls wherever it is still running. The sustained urban pull indicates that the film has become a theatrical event rather than just a movie release, drawing audiences who delayed watching it earlier.

With Day 55 added, Dhurandhar's estimated India net total now stands around ₹805 to ₹810 crore. The India gross has already crossed the ₹1000 crore mark, cementing the film's place among the highest-grossing Indian releases of all time. Achieving such massive numbers over a prolonged theatrical run puts Dhurandhar in an elite category of record-breaking blockbusters. Trade experts expect gradual slowing in the coming days, but the film is still projected to add meaningful numbers before its theatrical journey concludes.