New Rules From February 1: LPG, Cigarettes, Paan Masala Affected

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) From February 1st, the day the budget is presented, several rules are changing in the country. Changes are coming to gas prices, FASTag KYC, and the prices of pan masala and cigarettes, which will directly impact the expenses of the common person.

Oil companies announce gas prices on the 1st of each month. With the budget on the same day, all eyes are on potential price drops for domestic and commercial gas.

CNG, PNG, and ATF prices will change from February 1st. Since airfares are directly linked, this will likely strain the average person's budget.

FASTag rules are changing. The National Highway Authority of India is ending KYC verification for cars, jeeps, and vans, which is expected to be a major convenience for people.

Paan masala and cigarette prices are set to change. Reports say the government will impose higher taxes on paan masala. GST on tobacco and paan masala will rise, along with other duties.