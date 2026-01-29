Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Microfinance Forum On Access To Capital Markets (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting a forum titled "Access to Capital Markets: 1st Investor-Microfinance Forum," bringing together key players from the financial sector, Trend reports.

The forum is jointly organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA), the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

The main objective of the event is to establish a direct dialogue mechanism between capital market participants and non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs), while presenting investment opportunities in the microfinance sector to potential investors. Within the framework of the forum, NBCOs operating in the regions are sharing their financial indicators, business models, and investment proposals with investors.

The participation of representatives from the CBA and other regulatory bodies enables an open discussion on the current investment climate, the regulatory framework, and key challenges facing the sector. The forum is viewed as an important platform for strengthening cooperation between investors and NBCOs and for identifying concrete investment opportunities.

Will be updated