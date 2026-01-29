J&K's 40-Day 'Chillai Kalan' Ends On Jan 30 Tourists Throng Gulmarg, Sonamarg

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) The night temperature throughout Kashmir dropped notches below the freezing point on Thursday, while the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar city had minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam had a minimum temperature of minus 4.5.

Jammu city had 7.2 degrees Celsius, Katra town 6.4, Batote 0.9, Banihal minus 2.6 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast generally dry, cloudy weather till January 31 evening. On February 1 and 2, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places is predicted.

Dry weather has been forecast from February 3 to 6.

Authorities in Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kupwara districts have issued avalanche warnings in the higher reaches of these districts and advised people living there to exercise extreme caution.

The advisory comes in the wake of an avalanche in Sonamarg on Tuesday. While no loss of life or property was reported, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed immediately to assess the damage.

Ganderbal Police said the chances of avalanches remain“very high” due to prevailing weather conditions.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was restored for 2-way traffic on Wednesday, and travellers have been advised to follow lane discipline to avoid jams.

The Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road continue to remain blocked due to heavy snowfall in Zojila Pass and Pir Ki Gali.

Sinthan Pass leading to Kishtwar district of Jammu division from Anantnag and Razdan Pass leading to Gurez Valley in Bandipora district also remain closed.

The flight operations at Srinagar International Airport were resumed on Wednesday.

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan', which started on December 21, will end on Friday. Towards the end of the Chillai Kalan, J&K received a good measure of snow in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of Jammu division, while Srinagar city and other major towns of the Valley received the season's first snowfall recently.

Fresh snowfall has thrilled tourists with reports of 100 per cent occupancy in hotels in Gulmarg and 70 per cent occupancy in Sonamarg hill station.