5 Brooklyn Bridges Facing Dangerous Refreeze Conditions Early Wednesday Morning

If you are planning to commute out of Brooklyn this Wednesday morning, January 28, you need to rethink your route-or at least your speed. While the air temperature is hovering around 23°F, the wind chill is biting at single digits. The real danger, however, isn't just the cold; it's the physics of steel and concrete.

The meltwater from yesterday's sun has nowhere to go, and on the elevated spans of our bridges, it can turn into invisible black ice. NYC DOT and the National Weather Service both consistently warn that elevated roadways freeze faster than surface streets, creating hazardous conditions even when local roads appear dry.

1. The Brooklyn Bridge (The Steel Trap)

The pedestrian and cycle path is treacherous, but for drivers, the danger lies in the metal expansion joints and the grated sections. Steel loses heat faster than asphalt. At 11°F overnight, these metal joints can become slick bands of ice that may cause a spin-out if you hit them abruptly while braking.

2. The Manhattan Bridge (Lower Level Shade)

The lower level of the Manhattan Bridge receives minimal sunlight, effectively acting as a deep freeze tunnel. Any moisture brought in by car tires tends to freeze rapidly on this surface. Additionally, the constant vibrations from the subway trains may make it difficult for salt to adhere evenly in some sections, potentially leaving patches of untreated ice.

3. The Williamsburg Bridge (The Grating)

This is a particular challenge for motorcyclists and small cars. The open steel grating on the inner lanes allows freezing air to circulate under your tires, cooling the surface more rapidly than solid pavement. This airflow means the bridge deck loses heat from all angles, making traction significantly more unpredictable this morning.

4. The Verrazzano-Narrows (The Wind Tunnel)

With West winds gusting up to 25 mph, the Verrazzano acts as a wind tunnel. This wind accelerates the freezing process through evaporative cooling and can buffet vehicles. The upper level is particularly exposed to the wind chill values of -2°F, making sudden lane changes risky.

5. The Kosciuszko Bridge (The Elevation Grade)

The steep incline on the new span presents a unique risk. Drivers often accelerate to get up the hill, but they may encounter patches of refrozen meltwater near the summit where the wind hits hardest. Because of its elevation, the road surface here is often significantly colder than the ground-level streets in Greenpoint.

Respect the“Black Ice” Warning

The roads in Park Slope might look dry, but the bridges are a different climate zone. Elevated surfaces freeze first and melt last. Leave 20 minutes early, and for the love of New York, stop tailgating.

Did you slide on a bridge this morning? Warn your fellow commuters in the comments.