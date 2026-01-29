US Bipartisan Delegation In Delhi To Boost Defence, Strategic Ties

A bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress visited New Delhi from January 24 to 28, reinforcing Washington's sustained engagement with India on defence cooperation and strategic coordination. The visit was led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith, signaling rare bipartisan alignment on the importance of the US-India defence partnership. Representative Jimmy Patronis and senior committee staff were also part of the delegation.

High-Level Engagements and Strategic Context

The visit came at a time when both countries are seeking to expand collaboration in the Indo-Pacific amid evolving regional security challenges. During their stay, the lawmakers held a series of high-level meetings with senior Indian officials, including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Discussions also extended beyond government channels, with the delegation engaging Indian and American defence industry leaders to explore opportunities for closer industrial and technological cooperation.

Bipartisan Leadership Underscores Partnership

Chairman Rogers on Defence Modernization

Chairman Rogers emphasized the strategic value Washington places on New Delhi, stating, "The United States values India as a Major Defence Partner. Our discussions in New Delhi focused on strengthening defence cooperation and advancing defence technology collaboration that supports India's defence modernization and enhances regional stability." His remarks reflected a broader US objective of supporting India's efforts to modernize its armed forces while contributing to balance and deterrence in the wider region.

Ranking Member Smith on Candid Dialogue

Ranking Member Smith echoed the importance of the dialogue, highlighting the benefits of open and substantive engagement between the two democracies. "The relationship between the United States and India is extremely important for both of our countries and the world. Our ability to conduct the kind of candid dialogue we have carried out on this delegation is crucial to strengthening our defence cooperation and regional stability, providing both economic and national security benefits for all involved," he said.

Ambassador Gor on Practical Outcomes

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor also underscored the practical outcomes of the visit. "Chairman Rogers' visit and meetings with Indian leaders and defence experts advanced practical cooperation on protecting Americans and Indians as well as people throughout the region. These discussions strengthened ongoing defence collaboration, supported India's defence modernization goals, and reinforced our shared commitment to stability in the Indo-Pacific," Gor noted.

Focus on Defence Co-Production and Regional Security

According to officials familiar with the meetings, the delegation's discussions focused on expanding existing defence cooperation frameworks, accelerating defence technology collaboration, and identifying concrete opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence systems. Such initiatives are seen as central to aligning the two countries' defence industrial bases while supporting shared security objectives.

The visit reaffirmed the growing convergence between Washington and New Delhi on regional security priorities, and highlighted bipartisan support in the US Congress for deeper defence and strategic ties with India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)