Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' Set For February 2026: Cast Fees Revealed Check Here

O Romeo Cast Fees: O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. The film has generated strong anticipation due to its intense storyline and star-studded cast led by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

Shahid Kapoor is said to portray a hitman named Ustara in O Romeo. His character reportedly becomes emotionally involved with Afsha, leading him into a turbulent journey marked by love, betrayal and vengeance. Triptii Dimri is believed to play Afsha, depicted as an innocent woman whose life takes a dramatic turn after crossing paths with Ustara. The narrative is expected to blend romance, crime and intense drama under Vishal Bharadwaj's signature storytelling style.

Avinash Tiwary reportedly takes on the role of a ruthless antagonist, adding a darker edge to the storyline. Tamannaah Bhatia is said to appear as Rabia, a key character whose presence adds further complexity to the plot. Disha Patani is believed to feature as Julie, a dancer whose role brings glamour and intrigue to the film. Veteran actor Nana Patekar is reported to play Ismail Khan, portrayed as a quirky yet impactful character in the narrative.

According to circulating industry reports, Shahid Kapoor is believed to have charged approximately Rs 45 crore for his lead role. Triptii Dimri is said to have received around Rs 6 crore for portraying Afsha. Avinash Tiwary reportedly earned Rs 7 crore for his villainous role. Tamannaah Bhatia is claimed to be the highest-paid female actor in the film, also drawing Rs 7 crore. Disha Patani is rumoured to have been paid Rs 2 crore for her appearance, while Nana Patekar is reported to have received Rs 4 crore for his role.