Final Round Of HH The Father Amir's Equestrian Prix 2026 Begins At Al Shaqab Thursday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The fourth and final round of the HH The Father Amir Prix 2026 will begin Thursday, at the Longines Arena in Al Shaqab.

The three-day event will feature a selection of the world's top riders and offers a total prize purse exceeding EUR 1.2 million, part of a four-round prize pool exceeding EUR 3.3 million.

The final round will be held across three main arenas: the Longines Indoor Arena, the Longines Main Outdoor Arena, and the Outdoor Auxiliary Arena.

Eight classes will be held across the one-star, three-star, four-star, and five-star categories, promising intense and continuous competition from morning until evening.

This round marks the culmination of the HH The Father Amir's Prix, as part of the Doha Equestrian Tour 2026, which comprises ten rounds with a total prize pool exceeding EUR 10 million.

The final round will also determine the top spot in the Star category, with a total prize purse of EUR 100,000, as well as the champions of the Four and Five Star categories, with a combined prize pool of EUR 500,000.

British rider Scott Brash leads the Four and Five Star categories with 144 points, followed by American rider Eve Jobs with 95 points, and British rider Harry Charles with 84 points.

In the One Star category, Qatari rider Saad Ahmed Al Saad leads with 49 points, ahead of fellow Qatari rider Hussein Saeed Haidan with 43 points.

The first day of competition begins Thursday at the Longines Outdoor Arena with a Three Star class at a height of 135 cm, followed by a Three Star class at 140 cm, and then a Five Star class at 140 cm at 4.30pm.

The day will conclude with a Five Star class at 150 cm at 7.30pm.

The Longines Indoor Arena will host the Star Class competition at a height of 120 cm at 3pm, followed by a local class at 60 cm to support up-and-coming riders.

In the secondary outdoor arena, the Three Star Class competition will take place at 125 cm in the afternoon, followed by the Star Class competition at 110 cm in the afternoon.

The competitions continue on Friday with 10 classes. The Longines Outdoor arena will begin with the Three Star Class competition at 130 cm in the morning, followed by the Three Star Class competition at 145 cm, then the Five Star Class with a jump-off at 155 cm.

The day will conclude on the same arena with the Five Star Class (6 obstacles), the second event of the championship.

The Longines Indoor arena will host the Star Class competition, the Children's Riders competition, the Five Star Class at 145 cm, and a local class for up-and-coming riders.

The secondary outdoor arena will host one Three Star Class competition at 140 cm.

The third and final day, on Saturday, will feature eight competitions, headlined by the Grand Prix events in three categories.

The Longines Outdoor Arena will host the Grand Prix for the three-star category at a height of 150 cm, followed by the Grand Prix for the five-star category at 160 cm.

The Longines Indoor Arena will host the Grand Prix for the one-star category at 130 cm, in addition to the children's riders' competitions.

Following the conclusion of the competitions and the crowning of the champions in the various categories, the Doha Equestrian Tour Organising Committee will hold a press conference on Saturday to review key figures and statistics and highlight the results of the HH The Father Amir's Equestrian Prix.

Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin, Deputy Director of the Tournament, confirmed that the fourth round represents the final leg of the four-round series, noting that preparations are complete for hosting three days of intense competition at the Longines Arena in Al Shaqab.

He explained that the final round will see the crowning of the series winners, following the high level of competition witnessed in the previous three rounds, thus concluding the HH The Father Amir's Prix competitions within the Doha Equestrian Tour 2026.

For his part, Abdullah Al Qashouti, Marketing and Communications Director for the championship, confirmed that the fourth round represents the decisive stage in which the final results will be determined and the championship title decided.

He noted that the competition program features, in addition to the five-star category competitions, the six-show competition on Friday, which enjoys wide public interest.

Al Qashouti noted that the organising committee places great importance on organisational and marketing aspects to ensure the delivery of a comprehensive sporting event befitting the prestigious status of the Doha Equestrian Tour, inviting the public to attend and enjoy the distinctive atmosphere that Al Shaqab provides throughout the weekend.