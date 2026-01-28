GBM Resources Limited (ASX:GBM) Outstanding High-Grade Intersection 100M Outside 309 Mineral Resource

GBM Resources Limited (ASX:GBM) (FRA:36G) (OTCMKTS:GBMRF) announced assay results for a further three of thirteen drillholes from Stage 1 drilling at 309, within the Company's Twin Hills Gold Project (~1.0Moz Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")) in the Drummond Basin, Queensland.

Highlights:

Outstanding high-grade mineralisation intersected more than 100m outside of the existing MRE including:

- 37m @ 5.00g/t Au from 225m (TNDH012) including:

- 1m @ 77.25g/t Au from 228m, and,

- 3m @ 29.96g/t Au from 251m

Stage 1 drilling has continued to intersect broad, high-grade mineralisation outside of the existing MRE at 309. In addition, Stage 1 drilling results have provided significant structural information and good vectors for targeting deeper, 'feeder zone' mineralisation below the existing MRE of 10.6Mt @ 1.5g/t Au for 0.52Moz. These results continue to expedite the Stage 2 drilling program.

GBM Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Hastings, commented:

"The thick, high-grade intercept in TNDH012 is a particularly significant result as it was a 100m step out from the existing MRE and successfully intersected an interpretated shallow dipping structure that it was targeting. The result clearly demonstrates the potential for additional growth, the open nature of the 309 deposit and the excellent interpretative and geological analysis being undertaken by the GBM team."

-p alt="GBM Resources Limited" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/33348en.png" style="margin: 5px; float: left; width: 120px; height: 50px;" />GBM Resources Limited (ASX:GBM) is a Queensland based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery of world-class gold deposits in Queensland, Australia. The Company has a high calibre project portfolio, hosting district scale mineral systems located within the Drummond Basin (QLD). GBM's flagship projects in the Drummond Basin (QLD) holds ~1.84 Moz of gold in JORC resources (Twin Hills, Yandan and Mt Coolon).

