Turkish And Indonesian Stars Zeyneb Sönmez And Janice Tjen Awarded Wildcards For 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open



Up-and-coming prospects Tjen and Sönmez add further international depth to the elite WTA 500 field

Wildcard selections underline Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open's role in showcasing emerging global talent alongside established champions Tickets still available for fourth edition of the tournament that takes place from 31 January-7 February 2026 at Zayed Sports City

ABU DHABI, UAE - 28 January 2026: The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has confirmed rising Turkish star Zeyneb Sönmez and Indonesia's Janice Tjen as wildcard entries for the 2026 tournament, adding further global representation to the growing field for the WTA 500 event from 31 January-7 February.

Both players arrive in Abu Dhabi with strong international followings and increasing momentum on the professional circuit, underlining the tournament's reputation as a platform where emerging talent from across the world competes alongside established stars on one of women's tennis' most exciting stages.

Sönmez, ranked 112th in the world, is in particularly hot form having qualified for the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, earlier this month before stunning 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round and then falling to Yulia Putintseva in a stormy third round, three-set encounter.

Tjen, already one of Indonesia's most successful players of the professional era and the current world No. 59, has continued her rise through the international ranks with a series of impressive performances across the WTA circuit.

A second-round loser at the Australian Open, the 23-year-old's wildcard entry reflects both her growing profile and the increasing strength and visibility of tennis in Southeast Asia, a region that continues to produce new talent and passionate fanbases.

The announcements build on a strong list of early confirmations already revealed for the fourth edition of the tournament. Defending champion Belinda Bencic (world No. 10) will return to Abu Dhabi as she bids for a third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title, having lifted the trophy in both 2023 and 2025.

The Olympic gold medallist remains unbeaten at the tournament and returns following a standout comeback season on the WTA Tour.

Rising star Alexandra Eala has also been confirmed, reinforcing the event's position as a showcase for the next generation of elite women's tennis.

Tjen said:“I'm really excited to be coming to Abu Dhabi and grateful for the opportunity to compete in such a high-level tournament. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is an event I've followed closely, and it means a lot to be able to test myself against some of the best players in the world. I'm looking forward to the challenge and to experiencing the atmosphere in front of the fans.”

Sönmez, aged 23, was similarly thrilled to be included in the elite line-up, adding:““Receiving a wildcard for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a great honour. This tournament brings together an incredible field every year, and I'm proud to represent Turkey on such a prestigious stage, and I'm ready to give my absolute best on the court in Abu Dhabi.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, summed up:“Wildcards are an important part of what makes the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open special. They allow us to shine a spotlight on exciting players from different parts of the world while continuing to build a world-class field.

“Janice and Zeyneb both bring strong followings and real competitive quality, and they complement a line-up that already includes established champions and some of the most promising young players on the WTA Tour.”

Organised by MARI in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly established itself as one of the WTA Tour's most compelling early-season events, combining world-class tennis with a strong focus on youth, community engagement and fan experience.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1829 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, January 28, 2026 11:16:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)