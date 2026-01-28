Blume Welcomes Ramadan With Gatherings Of The Silk Road', A Four Course Iftar For AED 240

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 2026: This Ramadan, Blume introduces 'Gatherings of the Silk Road', a four course Iftar inspired by the caravan routes that once connected cultures through food, hospitality, and shared ritual at sundown. Available daily from 6pm to 8pm throughout the holy month and priced at AED 240 per person, the experience is designed for sunset dining and shared plates, bringing the spirit of togetherness into a modern setting for families, friends, and communities to reconnect over an unhurried evening.

Set within two distinct design led spaces, Blume offers a different mood in each destination. The Dubai Mall location is defined by its iconic designer inspired train carriage interiors in Fashion Avenue, while Blume Dubai Marina brings a softer feel through garden inspired interiors and panoramic waterfront views.

The Iftar begins in the spirit of Ramadan, with a generous spread designed for sharing: warm breads, classic house dips, stuffed vine leaves, aged tulum with burnt butter, and premium Ajwa and Medjoul dates, alongside a bright seasonal salad finished with olive oil and lemon.

A warming soup follows, with guests choosing between a comforting lentil soup enriched with butter, cumin and sweet paprika, or a soup of the day. Hot starters are then served to the table for sharing, moving the meal into heartier territory through classic Turkish and regional flavours, from pan sauted calf liver with warm spices and Turkish kol böreği, to Ashur slow cooked cracked wheat and meat stew and traditional icli kofte.

For mains, guests choose from a line-up that balances comfort with polish, from slow cooked lamb shoulder with rice pilaf, pistachio and brown butter, to grilled chicken skewers with roasted pepper and tomato, alongside Blume signatures such as Ali Nazik and Turkish manti, as well as the chef's dish of the day.

To finish, guests choose from a selection of classic desserts, including baked rice pudding topped with roasted hazelnuts, delicate gullach layered with milk soaked pastry sheets, pistachio and pomegranate seeds, or a comforting Umm Ali baked bread pudding with milk and mixed nuts. Complimentary water, Turkish tea and şerbet are served alongside the Iftar.

DETAILS

Time:



Dubai Marina: 6pm to 8pm (a la carte paused 5:30pm to 7pm) Dubai Mall: 6pm to 8pm (Iftar menu served alongside a la carte)

Price: AED 240 per person | Minimum 2 people

For more information or to reserve a table, visit or call +971 04 495 6888.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1214 times

PR Category: Food Industry

Posted on: Wednesday, January 28, 2026 11:48:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Ramadan at Dubai's First Five-Star Hotel: Creekside Iftars a...