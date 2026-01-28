MENAFN - GetNews)



"Michael from Enlistalo Fertilidad, before publishing the 2026 IVF cost report."Comprehensive breakdown shows standard fertility treatment costs 60% lower than United States, with transparent pricing and direct physician oversight.

Mexico City - January 28, 2026 - Enlistalo Fertilidad has published an updated 2026 pricing guide for in vitro fertilization (IVF), revealing that IVF cost in Mexico ranges from $5,000 to $7,500 USD for standard cycles with own eggs, representing a significant cost advantage over North American alternatives. The guide provides detailed cost information for multiple IVF treatment pathways, including donor egg cycles, genetic testing, and embryo freezing options.

According to the report, most patients seeking IVF in Mexico pay between $5,000–$7,500 USD for a complete IVF cycle excluding medications. This transparent pricing structure stands in contrast to many fertility clinics that advertise lower rates but exclude essential services such as ICSI, anesthesia, embryo freezing, and transfer fees.

“The total cost of IVF in Mexico varies depending on individual patient needs, but what distinguishes our approach is complete transparency,” said Dr. Alejandro Castillo Peláez, reproductive biologist and medical director at Enlistalo Fertilidad.“Dr. Castillo personally reviews each patient's medical plan, ensuring correct protocols and realistic expectations based on more than 20 years of experience with thousands of IVF patients. The lower cost of IVF in Mexico does not mean compromised medical care, it reflects operational efficiency and competitive medical tourism economics.”

The 2026 guide outlines specific pricing for specialized treatments: donor egg cycles ($11,000 USD), donor sperm cycles ($9,000 USD), PGT-A genetic testing ($5,000 USD), and embryo freezing with later transfer ($7,000 USD). Medications, required for ovarian stimulation, typically add ( $2,500–$3,500 USD) and are quoted individually based on each patient's hormone levels and ovarian reserve.

The cost of IVF in comparison with North America is stark. Standard fertility treatment in the United States typically begins at ( $16,000–$27,000 USD) without medications, and often exceeds ( $32,000–$43,000 USD) once medications, testing, and embryo storage are included. Even with comprehensive options added, IVF cost in Mexico remains 40–70% lower than U.S. pricing.

“Many families assume that choosing a less expensive clinic means accepting lower quality or less experienced specialists,” noted Dr. Castillo.“This is a misconception. Enlistalo Fertilidad partner clinics use modern laboratory equipment, adheres to international protocols identical to leading U.S. facilities, and provides the same level of physician expertise and embryology care.”

International patients from the United States and Canada increasingly choose Mexico for IVF treatment because of both affordability and flexibility. Most complete egg retrieval in a single 8–12 day visit, then return only for embryo transfer if needed. This reduces travel burden while maintaining rigorous medical oversight by Dr. Castillo and his team.

The detailed cost of IVF in Mexico for 2026 pricing guide is now available at , including cost breakdowns for each treatment type, medication ranges, additional services (ICSI, blastocyst culture, embryo storage), and real-world examples of typical patient expenses.

Key factors influencing the price of IVF in Mexico, as outlined in the guide, include medication dosing based on individual hormone levels, laboratory inclusions (some clinics bundle ICSI and blastocyst culture; others charge separately), modern embryology technology, and donor program characteristics.

About Enlistalo Fertilidad

Enlistalo Fertilidad specializing in IVF, donor-assisted reproduction, genetic testing (PGT-A), and specialized treatments for same-sex couples and single patients. Led by Dr. Alejandro Castillo Peláez, a gynecologist, obstetrician, and reproductive biologist trained in Mexico, the United States, and Europe, the organization serves patients from across North America with transparent pricing, modern laboratory standards, and direct specialist communication. Dr. Castillo completed advanced training in reproductive biology at IVI Spain, one of the world's leading fertility institutions.