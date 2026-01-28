Sean Mcnamara Joins POPCORN As Director For New Family Feature

MENAFN - GetNews) Sean McNamara joins family film POPCORN, bringing heart, humor, and proven box office success.

Los Angeles, CA - Acclaimed family-film director Sean McNamara (Reagan) has officially signed on to direct the upcoming family feature film POPCORN, a heartfelt and entertaining story centered on an extraordinary, lovable dog whose journey brings laughter, connection, and joy to a family - and everyone whose lives the dog touches along the way.

Produced under Silver Lining Pictures, POPCORN is being brought to life by producers Gabrielle Evans Fields and Mark Cramer (Moonrise, Sony Pictures). The film is positioned as a warm, commercial family feature with strong four-quadrant appeal, blending humor, heart, and uplifting storytelling that resonates with audiences of all ages.

McNamara is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished directors in the family and faith-friendly film space. With a proven track record of delivering emotionally engaging, audience-forward projects across theatrical and streaming platforms, he has built a reputation for crafting stories that connect deeply with viewers while achieving strong commercial success.

“Sean's ability to tell meaningful stories with warmth and authenticity is exactly what POPCORN represents,” said producers Gabrielle Evans Fields and Mark Cramer.“We are huge fans of his work and couldn't be more thrilled to have him bring this film to life.”

Family films are a cornerstone of Mark Cramer's producing brand, highlighted by the success of Moonrise, which became the #1 faith-based film under Sony Affirm. With POPCORN, the creative team aims to continue delivering uplifting, high-quality entertainment that families can enjoy together.

The film's narrative focuses on the powerful bond between people and pets, celebrating love, resilience, and the unexpected ways joy can transform lives - themes that align seamlessly with McNamara's storytelling style.

Additional casting announcements and production details will be revealed in the coming months.

With McNamara at the helm and Silver Lining Pictures leading production, POPCORN is poised to become a standout family feature that blends emotional depth with broad audience appeal.