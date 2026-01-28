Gorlin Syndrome Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 5+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Gorlin Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Gorlin Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Gorlin Syndrome pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in Gorlin Syndrome Treatment Drugs @

Key Takeaways from the Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Report



In October 2025, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. conducted a clinical study is to find out how well Patidegib Gel 2% works in preventing new basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) developing on the face of adults with Gorlin syndrome, and how safe Patidegib Gel 2% is to use. People who take part will apply either Patidegib Gel 2% or a Vehicle Gel (with no active drug substance) to their face twice a day for a year (12 months). The number of new BCCs on the face will be compared between those who used Patidegib Gel 2% or Vehicle Gel after 12 months.

DelveInsight's Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 5+ Gorlin Syndrome companies working to develop 5+ pipeline treatment therapies.

The leading Gorlin Syndrome Companies such as Palvella Therapeutics Inc., PellePharm, Ascend Biopharmaceuticals and others. Promising Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Therapies such as Patidegib Topical Gel, Vismodegib, PTX-022, GDC-0449, LDE225, ASN-002, LDE225 0.25% and others.

Find out more about Gorlin Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment @ Gorlin Syndrome Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

The Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Gorlin Syndrome.

Gorlin Syndrome Overview

Gorlin Syndrome, also known as Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome (NBCCS), is a rare inherited genetic disorder that significantly increases the risk of developing basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer, often at a young age. Gorlin Syndrome is primarily caused by mutations in the PTCH1 gene, which plays a role in controlling cell growth. When this gene does not function properly, cells can grow uncontrollably, leading to tumor formation.

Gorlin Syndrome Emerging Drugs

PTX-022: Palvella Therapeutics

PTX-022 is a novel formulation of rapamycin which leverages Palvella's QTORIN technology. QTORIN is a proprietary and patent-pending technology that employs a specific composition of excipients that enable distribution of rapamycin into the basal keratinocytes which harbor the mutant keratin genes that are the primary defect in pachyonychia congenita. In addition to PC, QTORIN and its related technologies are being investigated in other serious, rare genodermatoses, including Gorlin Syndrome.

Explore the dynamic world of drug development with our latest Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Insights report! Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed-download now! @ Gorlin Syndrome Treatment Drugs

The Gorlin Syndrome pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Gorlin Syndrome Treatment.

Gorlin Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Gorlin Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Gorlin Syndrome market.

Gorlin Syndrome Companies

Palvella Therapeutics Inc., PellePharm, Ascend Biopharmaceuticals and others.

Gorlin Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Gorlin Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Learn more about the emerging Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Therapies @ Gorlin Syndrome Clinical Trials Assessment

Scope of the Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Gorlin Syndrome Companies- Palvella Therapeutics Inc., PellePharm, Ascend Biopharmaceuticals and others.

Gorlin Syndrome Pipeline Therapies- Patidegib Topical Gel, Vismodegib, PTX-022, GDC-0449, LDE225, ASN-002, LDE225 0.25% and others.

Gorlin Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Gorlin Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which Gorlin Syndrome Companies are leading the way in drug discovery? Download now to stay at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation!" @ Gorlin Syndrome Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGorlin-syndrome: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutics AssessmentGorlin-syndrome– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)PTX-022: Palvella TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsGorlin-syndrome Key CompaniesGorlin-syndrome Key ProductsGorlin-syndrome- Unmet NeedsGorlin-syndrome- Market Drivers and BarriersGorlin-syndrome- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGorlin-syndrome Analyst ViewsGorlin-syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.