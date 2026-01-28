Appy Pie Achieves Industry Milestone With 2026 Capterra Award For Application Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Commenting on the achievement, Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Appy Pie, said,“Being recognized by Capterra and earning the FrontRunners distinction in 2026 is a proud moment for our entire team. These honors are especially meaningful because they are driven by real user feedback. They reaffirm our mission to democratize app development and continuously deliver reliable, future-ready solutions for our global community.”"Appy Pie earned the Capterra Badge for Application Development in 2026 and also named a Software Advice FrontRunner, highlighting its leadership in no-code app development.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - January 28, 2026 - Appy Pie, a global leader in no-code and low-code technology, has been awarded the prestigious Capterra Badge for Application Development in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of empowering businesses and individuals to build applications without technical complexity. This recognition underscores Appy Pie's continued commitment to innovation, usability, and customer satisfaction in the rapidly evolving app development landscape.

The Capterra Badge is awarded based on verified user reviews, product performance, and overall customer experience. Appy Pie's application development platform stood out for its intuitive interface, robust feature set, and ability to help startups, SMBs, and enterprises rapidly turn ideas into fully functional applications. The award reflects strong customer trust and consistent positive feedback from users worldwide.

In addition to the Capterra Badge, Appy Pie has also earned the Software Advice FrontRunners title in 2026 for application development. This recognition further validates Appy Pie's position as a top-performing solution, evaluated on both user satisfaction and market presence. Together, these achievements highlight Appy Pie's growing influence and leadership within the no-code development ecosystem.

Over the years, Appy Pie has focused on removing technical barriers by offering AI app builder and website maker, which enables faster development cycles, reduces costs, and gives greater creative freedom. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, from mobile and web apps to automation and integrations, helping users stay competitive in a digital-first world.

The 2026 recognitions reflect Appy Pie's sustained focus on product innovation, customer-centric development, and responsive support. By consistently enhancing its platform with AI-driven capabilities and automation features, Appy Pie continues to address the evolving needs of businesses across industries.

As digital transformation accelerates worldwide, Appy Pie remains committed to expanding its ecosystem and delivering tools that make technology accessible to everyone-regardless of technical background. The company views these awards not just as milestones, but as motivation to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in application development.

With industry recognition from trusted software evaluation platforms in 2026, Appy Pie strengthens its position as a reliable partner for organizations looking to build, scale, and innovate through no-code and AI-powered solutions.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and AI website builder, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

