Author Diane Vogel Introduces A Warm And Accessible Story That Makes Big Spiritual Lessons Easy For Young Readers

Jesus is Kinda Like a Garbage Truck, the newest children's picture book by author and illustrator Diane Vogel, brings faith to life in a friendly and easy-to-understand way for young children. Designed for children aged three through eight, this comforting story utilizes a variety of big machines that children love to help them learn about who Jesus is and how He cares for them each day.

In this gentle and beautifully illustrated book, young readers explore a wide range of machines, including bulldozers, cranes, cement trucks, farm tractors, firetrucks, and more. Each machine is paired with a simple comparison that shows how Jesus works in our lives. A crane lifting heavy loads helps children picture Jesus lifting them when they feel discouraged. A cement truck pouring a strong foundation helps them understand how Jesus gives truth they can build on. A firetruck racing to help people in trouble teaches that Jesus is always near when life feels frightening. These clear and relatable images turn faith concepts into something children can see and understand.

One of the most memorable illustrations in the book is the depiction of a garbage truck. It carries away unwanted garbage and makes room for something new. In the same way, Jesus removes the“bad garbage” from our hearts, such as mistakes, worries, or heavy burdens. This simple picture helps children understand forgiveness and fresh starts without feeling overwhelmed.

Inspired by her own grandson, Diane Vogel wrote this book with young children in mind. Her storytelling is warm and steady, and her illustrations capture the innocence and curiosity of early childhood. The book is easy to read aloud and encourages meaningful conversations at home, in Sunday school, or in Christian classrooms. Each page provides adults with an opportunity to guide children gently toward understanding Jesus' love, strength, and kindness.

By blending real-world machines with clear faith messages, Diane Vogel has created a story that invites children into a sense of safety, comfort, and hope. The book helps them see Jesus as someone who helps, guides, and cares for them in simple ways they can relate to.

Jesus is Kinda Like a Garbage Truck is a thoughtful choice for bedtime reading, family devotion time, children's ministry programs, holidays, or special occasions. Parents and educators seeking an approachable and engaging way to share their faith with children will find this book to be a warm and valuable addition to their shelves.

Availability:

Jesus is Kinda Like a Garbage Truck by Diane Vogel is now live on Amazon and other leading bookstores:

About the Author:

Diane Vogel is a mom, a grandma, and a widow. She is a writer, an artist, and a singer. She lives in Michigan with two little dogs: Sophie and Button. She loves spending time with family, especially her grandkids, camping in her little trailer, and gardening, mostly flowers. In the summer, she loves raising Monarch butterflies. Most of all, she loves Jesus, who gave her all those other things, along with eternal life. She wrote this book for her grandson, Gus.

Book Name: Jesus is Kinda Like a Garbage Truck

Author Name: Diane Vogel

ISBN Number: 978-1970749571

Website:

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here

Hardcover Version: Click Here