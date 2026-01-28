NYC Personal Injury Firm Daniella Levi & Associates Expands With New Crown Heights Office

MENAFN - GetNews)



BROOKLYN, NY - January 28, 2026 - Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C., a leading personal injury law firm serving the New York metropolitan area, announces the opening of its new office in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Located at 569 Nostrand Avenue, the new location strengthens the firm's commitment to providing accessible legal representation to Brooklyn residents who have suffered injuries due to negligence.

The Crown Heights office marks the firm's sixth location across New York City and Long Island, complementing existing offices in Fresh Meadows and Jamaica in Queens, Pelham Parkway in the Bronx, Bed-Stuy in Brooklyn, and Mineola in Long Island. This strategic expansion enables the firm to better serve the growing needs of personal injury victims throughout Brooklyn.

"Our new Crown Heights office represents our dedication to making quality legal representation accessible to all New Yorkers," said Daniella Levi, Founding Partner of Daniella Levi & Associates. "We recognize that many injury victims face physical limitations that make travel difficult. By establishing a presence in Crown Heights, we can provide our clients with the convenience they need during challenging times while maintaining our standard of aggressive advocacy."

The Crown Heights location will offer the full range of personal injury legal services that have established Daniella Levi & Associates as a formidable advocate for accident victims. These services include representation for motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, slip and fall injuries, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, police misconduct, and wrongful death cases.

The new office features consultation rooms designed for client comfort and privacy, state-of-the-art technology for case management, and a multilingual staff prepared to serve the diverse Crown Heights community. Like all Daniella Levi & Associates locations, the Crown Heights office will maintain the firm's commitment to 24/7 availability for client needs.

This expansion comes as Daniella Levi & Associates celebrates over a decade of successful advocacy for personal injury victims throughout New York City. The firm has secured millions in compensation for clients through court verdicts, settlements, and arbitrations. Their team approach ensures that every client benefits from the combined expertise of attorneys, paralegals, investigators, and support staff working collaboratively on each case.

The Crown Heights office embodies the core values that have defined Daniella Levi & Associates: compassionate advocacy combined with tenacious legal representation. The firm continues to operate on a contingency fee basis, ensuring that quality legal representation remains available to all injury victims regardless of financial circumstances.

Brooklyn residents seeking personal injury representation can visit the new Crown Heights office at 569 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216, or contact the office directly at 718-473-9127. Free consultations are available in-person, at home or hospital for those unable to travel, by telephone, or via video conferencing.

About Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C.

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. is a premier personal injury law firm serving the New York metropolitan area. Founded by Daniella Levi, the firm specializes in representing victims of motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, slip and fall injuries, medical malpractice, and other personal injury matters. With a team-based approach and a commitment to aggressive advocacy, Daniella Levi & Associates has secured millions in compensation for clients while maintaining a client-centered focus. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, with no fee charged unless compensation is recovered.

For more information, please contact Daniella Levi at.

Contact Information:

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C

569 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Phone: 718-473-9127