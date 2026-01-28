Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Report



On January 23, 2026- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals conducted a study is researching a clinical treatment combination with two experimental drugs called pozelimab and cemdisiran. The study is focused on people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The aim of the study is to see how safe and effective the pozelimab + cemdisiran combination is for people with PNH and how the combination compares with 2 existing treatments: ravulizumab and eculizumab.

On January 21, 2026- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a phase 3, Single-arm, Open-label, Multicenter Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Immunogenicity of Ravulizumab in Complement Inhibitor Treatment Naïve Adult Participants With Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) in China.

On January 13, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated a study was to find out if iptacopan is effective and safe in adult patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) who switched from their current standard of care treatment (eculizumab or ravulizumab) to study treatment, iptacopan/LNP023.

On January 08, 2026- Chengdu Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd. conducted a Phase III Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of HRS-5965 Capsule in Patients With PNH Who Are Still Anemia After Anti-C5 Antibody Treatment. A total of approximately 35 patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria who remained anemic despite stable use of C5 complement inhibitor (eculizumab/Kevacumab) for the first 6 months before randomization were included in the study. Approximately 40% of the subjects had received at least one red blood cell (RBC) transfusion within the first 6 months before receiving the experimental intervention. Subjects who met the criteria were all treated with HRS-5965 capsules.

The total Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Diagnosed Cases in the US were around 8,000 cases in 2024.

In the United States, the highest number of age-specific cases were recorded for the 35-54 age group, followed by the age group of 55-74 yrs.

The United Kingdom had the highest Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Diagnosed Prevalent Cases among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for more than 50% of cases in 2024.

In 2024, the total Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Treated Cases in the US were around 5,000.

The leading Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Therapies such as Pozelimab (REGN3918) + Cemdisiran, Zaltenibart (OMS906), Ruxoprubart (NM8074), and others.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Gender-specific cases

Age group-specific cases Total Treated cases

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Marketed Drugs

ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab): AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)

ULTOMIRIS is a complement inhibitor for treating adult patients with PNH. It is designed to inhibit a specific aspect of the complement component of the immune system and thereby treat inflammation associated with chronic disorders in several therapeutic areas, including hematology, nephrology, and neurology.

EMPAVELI/ ASPAVELI (pegcetacoplan): Apellis Pharmaceuticals/ Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Pegcetacoplan (APL-2) is an investigational, targeted C3 inhibitor designed to regulate excessive complement activation, leading to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is a synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer that binds specifically to C3 and C3b. EMPAVELI is a complement inhibitor indicated to treat adult patients with PNH.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Emerging Therapies

Pozelimab (REGN3918) + Cemdisiran: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Pozelimab is an investigational, fully human monoclonal antibody designed to block complement factor C5 and prevent the destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis) that cause the symptoms of PNH and other diseases mediated by complement pathway activity. It is an IgG4 antibody that binds with high affinity to wild-type and variant human C5 and blocks its activity.

OMS-906 (zaltenibart)

OMS-906 (zaltenibart) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits MASP-3, suppressing the alternative complement pathway upstream by blocking factor D activation. Developed by Omeros and acquired by Novo Nordisk in 2025, it has shown potent control of intra- and extravascular hemolysis in PNH with favorable Phase Ib results. The therapy is in Phase II development for PNH and glomerulonephritis.

Zaltenibart (OMS906): Omeros Corporation

Zaltenibart (OMS906) is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-3 (MASP-3), the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement. The alternative pathway is implicated in a wide range of diseases and disorders, including those targeted by marketed alternative pathway inhibitors and/or those in development.

NM-8074: NovelMed

NM-8074 (ruxoprubart) is a humanized monoclonal antibody from NovelMed Therapeutics that inhibits complement factor Bb, selectively blocking the alternative complement pathway while preserving classical and lectin pathways. In Phase II trials, it has demonstrated improved hemoglobin levels, reduced LDH, and transfusion independence in PNH patients. NM-8074 is also being evaluated for aHUS and dermatomyositis and remains investigational with orphan drug designation.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Companies

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Outlook

Substantial progress in the biology and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria treatment has occurred over the past two decades, making PNH a model for progress in precision medicine. A thorough understanding of the molecular and cellular underpinnings of PNH has led to the development of a targeted therapy, which has altered the natural history of the disease. However, there is still room for improvement in caring for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Patients. The future approvals of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria move toward personalized patient-centered care with better options to reduce the frequency and self-administer medication. Auto-injections of SC compounds and oral drugs will increase patient autonomy, and compliance will become critical.

Scope of the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Therapeutic Assessment: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Current marketed and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Emerging Therapies

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Dynamics: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market drivers and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Access and Reimbursement

