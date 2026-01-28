Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 665 Million In 2023 And It Is Projected To Grow By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's " Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report



The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM were 2,718 thousand in 2023 and are expected to increase at a significant CAGR of throughout the forecast period.

In 2023, Japan contributed 258 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease, representing almost 9% of the total diagnosed prevalence across the 7MM.

Among the 7MM, EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 353 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of PDP, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of PDP, with 134 thousand cases, followed by France and Italy in 2023. On the other hand, the UK had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2023.

In Japan, there were around 74 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of PDP in 2023. These cases are expected to increase at a significant CAGR.

The leading Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Companies such as Enterin Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, and others. Promising Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapies such as aripiprazole, Pimavanserin tartrate (ACP-103), pimavanserin tartrate, ACP-103 and others.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Total Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Treated Cases

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Emerging Drugs

ENT-012: Enterin Inc.

ENT-012 is undergoing Phase IIa clinical trials to evaluate its efficacy and safety in treating psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease. This phase focuses on assessing the drug's ability to reduce the severity of psychotic symptoms, measured through the Scale for the Assessment of Positive Symptoms (SAPS). Preliminary results suggest that ENT-012 is generally well-tolerated, with side effects similar to those of other SSRIs, such as gastrointestinal disturbances, headaches, and fatigue. The trial is designed to gather more comprehensive data on its impact on patients, and results are expected in the near future.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Treatment Landscape

Symptomatic treatment is critical in managing Parkinson's disease Psychosis, which often requires a careful balance between addressing psychotic symptoms and minimizing the exacerbation of motor issues commonly associated with Parkinson's disease. Antipsychotic medications are frequently prescribed, but many traditional options can worsen motor symptoms, making the choice of treatment particularly challenging. As a result, newer medications like ENT-012, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, are being explored to provide effective symptom relief without negatively impacting motor function. Overall, the treatment landscape for Parkinson's disease Psychosis is marked by a combination of symptomatic management, ongoing research, and supportive care. While there is currently no definitive cure, advancements in Parkinson's disease Psychosis clinical trials and emerging therapies offer hope for more effective and targeted treatment strategies in the future. Collaborative efforts among healthcare professionals, researchers, and patient organizations are crucial in improving outcomes for individuals affected by this challenging condition. The total market size of the PDP treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to the emergence of new and effective treatments.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Outlook

Parkinson's disease Psychosis (PDP) is a complex condition characterized by the emergence of psychotic symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions, in patients with Parkinson's disease. The treatment landscape for PDP is still evolving, as the interplay between neurodegeneration and psychosis complicates the establishment of standardized treatment protocols. Currently, there are no universally approved therapies specifically for PDP, and management primarily focuses on alleviating symptoms while ensuring the patient's overall well-being. Ongoing research into the underlying mechanisms of Parkinson's disease Psychosis is paving the way for innovative treatment options. Investigational therapies, including ENT-012, are being evaluated in clinical trials to determine their effectiveness and safety. These efforts aim to identify new pharmacological approaches that specifically target the serotonergic system to mitigate psychotic symptoms more effectively.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Companies

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease Psychosis current marketed and Parkinson's Disease Psychosis emerging therapies

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market drivers and Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report Introduction

3. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

5. Executive Summary

6. Key Events

7. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Disease Background and Overview

8. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Patient Journey

10. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Emerging Therapies

10.1. Key Cross-Competition of Emerging Drugs

11. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Marketed Therapies

12. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis SWOT Analysis

15. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Unmet Needs

16. Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18: DelveInsight Capabilities

19: Disclaimer

About Us

