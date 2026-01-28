Jonathan Charrier Montreal Announces Personal Pledge To Support Ethical Sourcing And Slower Consumption

MENAFN - GetNews) Montreal-based entrepreneur Jonathan Charrier is committing publicly to responsible sourcing, deeper partnerships, and a more thoughtful approach to global trade.

Jonathan Charrier, founder of Charrier Global Imports, today announced the launch of a personal pledge centered on ethical sourcing and slowing consumption in global trade. The pledge reflects Charrier's long-standing belief that products carry stories-and that honoring those stories requires patience, fairness, and restraint.

“Culture is best experienced through the things people create,” Charrier shared previously.“Every product carries a story, and it deserves to be treated with respect.”

The pledge is rooted in Charrier's early experiences traveling through France, Italy, Peru, Brazil, and Morocco, where he worked alongside artisans and cooperatives.“I saw how many talented producers struggled to reach larger markets despite the quality of their work,” he has said.“Growth means nothing if it breaks trust.”

Why This Matters Now



Over 80% of global producers are small or independent, yet most lack direct access to international markets.

Fast consumption cycles have shortened product lifespans by over 30% in the past decade.

Consumers report a 60% increase in interest in knowing where products come from. Supply chain disruptions continue to impact small producers more than large corporations.

Jonathan Charrier's Personal Commitments

Through this pledge, Charrier commits to the following personal behaviors:

Limiting new supplier relationships to those built through direct conversation.

Prioritizing long-term partnerships over rapid catalog expansion.

Visiting producers regularly to maintain shared standards and trust.

Reducing product turnover to support consistency and quality.

Listening to producer feedback before introducing new markets.

Documenting supplier stories with care and accuracy.

Saying no to growth opportunities that compromise fairness or sustainability.

Reflection Toolkit: A Values-Based Framework

This pledge is accompanied by a reflection toolkit designed to help individuals think more deeply about consumption:



What stories are behind the products you use daily?

How often do speed and convenience shape your choices?

Where does patience create better outcomes?

What relationships deserve more time and attention? How can restraint become a form of respect?

30-Day Reflection Window

Participants are invited to reflect over 30 days by noticing purchasing habits, asking better questions, and observing how slower decisions change outcomes-without tracking perfection or performance.

Call to Action

Readers are invited to take the pledge alongside Jonathan Charrier, reflect on their own habits, and share the framework with others who care about thoughtful global trade.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Jonathan Charrier

Jonathan Charrier is a Montreal-based entrepreneur and founder of Charrier Global Imports. Since 2012, he has worked with artisans and producers across Europe, Africa, and South America, focusing on ethical sourcing, fair partnerships, and products that carry cultural meaning. His work centers on trust, quality, and long-term relationships.