Jason Sheasby, Los Angeles, CaliforniaLos Angeles–based trial lawyer Jason Sheasby urges renewed focus on clarity, credibility, and disciplined thinking in an information-heavy world.

Jason Sheasby, partner at Irell & Manella LLP, is raising awareness around a growing issue he sees across courtrooms, workplaces, and institutions: the rising cost of unnecessary complexity in how people communicate, decide, and evaluate information.

Drawing on years of experience in high-stakes trials involving advanced technology, Sheasby says the problem is not a lack of intelligence or effort. It is an overload.

“We live in a moment where people confuse more information with better understanding,” Sheasby said.“In practice, the opposite is often true.”

Why This Matters Now

Global data production is increasing at an unprecedented pace. Recent estimates show that the amount of data created worldwide doubles roughly every two to three years. At the same time, workplace surveys consistently report rising levels of decision fatigue and cognitive overload among professionals.

In legal and business settings, research has shown that audiences retain less than one-third of technical information when it is delivered without a clear structure or narrative. In contrast, retention rates more than double when information is organized around a small number of coherent ideas.

“I see this every time a jury is asked to absorb weeks of technical testimony,” Sheasby said.“They are not deciding who brought the most material. They are deciding who helped them make sense of it.”

The Broader Impact

Sheasby notes that the consequences extend far beyond the courtroom. In workplaces, excessive complexity slows decisions and reduces trust. In technology adoption, tools meant to help can add noise instead of clarity. In leadership, credibility can erode when messages feel dense or inconsistent.

Trust research supports this concern. Studies across industries show that people rely more on perceived clarity and consistency than on credentials alone when forming judgments about credibility.

“Credibility is not built in a single presentation or performance,” Sheasby said.“It's built over time, through repeated moments where people feel oriented rather than overwhelmed.”

Technology and the Illusion of Progress

While artificial intelligence and advanced software are often framed as solutions, Sheasby cautions that tools can amplify problems if used thoughtlessly. Industry data shows that the most effective AI applications focus on filtering and organizing information, not replacing human judgment.

“Technology works best when it narrows the field,” Sheasby said.“When it expands the noise, it undermines the very decisions it's supposed to support.”

A Call for Awareness

Sheasby is advocating for greater awareness of how clarity, sequencing, and restraint affect outcomes in everyday decisions. He emphasizes that progress often comes from subtraction rather than addition.

“Complexity feels productive,” he said.“Clarity feels quiet. But clarity is usually where the real work happens.”

Call to Action Sheasby encourages individuals to notice where complexity shows up in their own work and communication, and to pay attention to moments when simplicity changes understanding or trust.

About Jason Sheasby

Jason Sheasby is a Los Angeles–based partner at Irell & Manella LLP, a founder of TORL Biotherapeutics, and a member of the Pomona College Board of Trustees. He is widely recognized for his work in high-stakes trial litigation involving complex technology and intellectual property, and for his focus on clarity and credibility in decision-making.