Italy Sends First Batch Of Aid To Ukraine To Support Energy Sector
“The first batch of 78 industrial boilers was delivered today, with an additional 300 to be delivered in the coming weeks, for a total thermal capacity of approximately 900 MW,” the statement said.
The boilers are intended for damaged city networks, hospitals, and essential services. This humanitarian initiative by the Italian government will provide sufficient heating capacity for around 90,000 homes or a city with roughly 250,000 residents.
At the same time, Italy has launched a program to send medium and large generators to Ukraine.
“These generators will support hospitals, water systems, and critical infrastructure in the event of a power outage,” the Prime Minister's office emphasized.
The aid is being provided in fulfillment of a pledge Meloni made to President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting on the sidelines of the European Council in October 2025.Read also: Sybiha, Sa'ar discuss restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Ukrinform previously reported that pro-Ukraine organizations in Italy raised over €210,000 in less than a week as part of the“SOS – Warm Ukraine” campaign.
