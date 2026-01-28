Fragments Of Six Bodies Found After Russian Strike On Passenger Train In Kharkiv Region
“As a result of the enemy strike, the bodies of the deceased were severely disfigured, complicating the determination of the number of victims at the scene... It has been established that they belong to six people,” the statement reads.
The recovered body fragments have been handed over for forensic examination.
Close relatives of the deceased will provide biological samples for molecular-genetic (DNA) testing to match the fragments and confirm the identities of the victims.Read also: Ukrzaliznytsia introduces additional security restrictions in Kharkiv region
Ukrinform reported that on January 27, Russian forces attacked the passenger train Barvinkove – Lviv – Chop with strike drones. At the time of the attack, there were 291 passengers on board.
As of the evening of January 27, four people were confirmed dead and two injured, while rescuers were searching for four others.
