Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fragments Of Six Bodies Found After Russian Strike On Passenger Train In Kharkiv Region

Fragments Of Six Bodies Found After Russian Strike On Passenger Train In Kharkiv Region


2026-01-28 07:09:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of the enemy strike, the bodies of the deceased were severely disfigured, complicating the determination of the number of victims at the scene... It has been established that they belong to six people,” the statement reads.

The recovered body fragments have been handed over for forensic examination.

Close relatives of the deceased will provide biological samples for molecular-genetic (DNA) testing to match the fragments and confirm the identities of the victims.

Read also: Ukrzaliznytsia introduces additional security restrictions in Kharkiv region

Ukrinform reported that on January 27, Russian forces attacked the passenger train Barvinkove – Lviv – Chop with strike drones. At the time of the attack, there were 291 passengers on board.

As of the evening of January 27, four people were confirmed dead and two injured, while rescuers were searching for four others.

MENAFN28012026000193011044ID1110665143



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search