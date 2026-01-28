403
Precious Communications Picks New Senior VP For Corporate And Financial Arm
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE – Multi-market integrated communications agency PRecious Communications has appointed Ng Chip Keng to lead its Corporate and Financial practice. He will report to regional chief operating officer Joanna Ong and be based in Singapore.
Ong joined the team recently last November and is currently leading and managing teams across Asia Pacific, responsible for driving operational excellence, client service delivery and people development. She was previously the managing director of MSL Singapore.
Ng, who brings over three decades of experience as an in-house and agency professional, will strengthen PRecious' service offerings with a focus on financial communications, advising institutions such as banks, private equity firms, venture capitalists, and family offices-as well as on financial transactions and investor relations. His remit also includes overseeing issues and crisis management, litigation, PR advisory, and financial services marketing.
Ng joins the senior leadership team responsible for advising global and regional C-Suite clients. This appointment is one of the key pillars of PRecious Communications' overall growth strategy to provide advisory services across the corporate, financial, and professional sectors, it said.
Ng's extensive career includes senior leadership roles at global communications firms and consultancies. He was most notably with Rothman & Roman Group as its executive director. On the client side, he led branding and communications programmes for RHTLaw Taylor Wessing and Sembcorp Industries, providing him with a unique dual perspective on corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement.
“Our clients are facing a constant stream of noise, from geopolitics and regulation to trade and tariff shifts, all of which can obscure what truly matters,” said Lars Voedisch, founder and group CEO of PRecious Communications.“They need experienced advisors who can cut through that noise, identify the real signals, and help them act with clarity. Chip's experience in complex, cross-border environments significantly strengthens how we support clients navigating risk and opportunity.”
