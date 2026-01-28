Economic Survey 2026: When And Where To Watch The Announcement - Detailed Guide On How To Download PDF

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Budget week is almost around the corner, all eyes are on the Economic Survey 2026, a key policy document released annually just ahead of the Union Budget's presentation in Parliament.

In 2026, the Economic Survey document will be released earlier than usual, on 29 January, offering an annual report on the state of the Indian economy.

The Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) has traditionally presented the Economic Survey on 31 January every year. The document is prepared by the Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs.

| Economic Survey 2026: How to watch, date and time - Check where to download PDF

The document provides a detailed analysis and review of the previous fiscal year, sets the context for the year ahead, and offers insights on growth indicators, as well as inflation forecast. It also outlines the outlook for jobs, trade and the country's fiscal health.

What's the date and time for Economic Survey 2026?

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will present the Economic Survey 2026 before both Houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) of Parliament at 11 AM on 29 January.

The release will take place during the Budget session of Parliament, which began a day earlier on Wednesday, 28 January, with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu, according to an official government notice. The release also mentioned that the Budget session in the parliament may conclude on Thursday, 2 April.

| Budget 2026: What is the Economic Survey? All you need to know

All these details were discussed during a meeting held in New Delhi on 27 January, under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh. In total, the meeting was attended by 51 leaders from 39 political parties, including ministers.

Where to watch Economic Survey 2026?

Those who want to watch the live video coverage of the Economic Survey can stay tuned with Mint on our official website LiveMint or on our YouTube channel.

People can also track the government's broadcast via the Sansad TV channel on YouTube or the Doordarshan TV channels for the live feed from Parliament's Budget Session.

The official Union Budget website gov), the Finance Ministry's official social media pages, and the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) official social media pages will also host the live video feed.

How to download Economic Survey PDF?

The full official Economic Survey 2026 document can be downloaded in PDF format from the official website on the following link:

| Budget Recap: 5 historic Budgets that shaped India's economic landscape

The link will be activated only after the presentation is completed.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, 1 February.