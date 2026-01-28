Amneal Pharmaceuticals Added To S&P Smallcap 600® Index

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the“Company”) today announced that it has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600Index. The inclusion will become effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Launched in 1994, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index is one of the most widely followed benchmarks for U.S. small-capitalization equities. The index is commonly used by active managers and small-cap investors seeking exposure to companies that meet disciplined criteria for market capitalization, liquidity, sector representation, and sustained profitability. Amneal's inclusion reflects the Company's consistent operating and financial performance and places it among a select group of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that meet the index's screening requirements.

“We are pleased to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which reflects the progress we have made executing our strategy and delivering consistent and growing financial performance,” said Tasos Konidaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Amneal.“We believe this recognition enhances Amneal's visibility within the investment community and supports the continued expansion of our investor base over time.”

Inclusion in the index is typically associated with increased trading liquidity and broader investor awareness for those seeking a more selective segment of the U.S. small-cap universe.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 290 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Anthony DiMeo

VP, Investor Relations

...

Media Contact

Brandon Skop

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

...