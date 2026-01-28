SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 EPS Of ($1.49) Per Share And FFO Of $1.13 Per Share
| SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
| Revenues:
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Rental revenue, net
|$
|159,816
|$
|139,613
|$
|601,541
|$
|542,995
|Escalation and reimbursement revenues
|23,497
|17,317
|78,564
|63,004
|SUMMIT Operator revenue
|35,920
|38,571
|122,344
|133,214
|Investment income
|2,568
|5,415
|29,377
|24,353
|Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles
|14,866
|14,209
|62,734
|18,980
|Other income
|39,800
|30,754
|108,486
|103,726
|Total revenues
|276,467
|245,879
|1,003,046
|886,272
|Expenses:
|Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $0 and $9 in 2025 and $5 and $7 in 2024
|61,259
|50,150
|226,099
|189,598
|Real estate taxes
|42,429
|33,692
|155,023
|128,187
|Operating lease rent
|6,106
|5,287
|24,423
|24,423
|SUMMIT Operator expenses
|33,794
|28,792
|116,364
|111,739
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|49,422
|38,153
|187,656
|147,220
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,901
|1,734
|7,054
|6,619
|SUMMIT Operator tax benefit
|478
|1,949
|3,259
|730
|Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles
|14,866
|11,304
|60,693
|14,634
|Depreciation and amortization
|67,839
|53,436
|255,713
|207,443
|Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries
|-
|-
|(71,326
|)
|-
|Transaction related costs
|341
|138
|13,942
|401
|Marketing, general and administrative
|22,306
|22,827
|89,310
|85,187
|Total expenses
|300,741
|247,462
|1,068,210
|916,181
|Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures
|(25,251
|)
|(279,752
|)
|(56,143
|)
|(179,695
|)
|Loss from debt fund investments, net
|(3,222
|)
|-
|(1,446
|)
|-
|Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
|1,142
|189,138
|86,068
|208,144
|Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
|(28,143
|)
|125,287
|(36,233
|)
|88,966
|(Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net
|(426
|)
|(1,705
|)
|(2,143
|)
|3,025
|Depreciable real estate reserves
|(23,546
|)
|(38,232
|)
|(32,092
|)
|(104,071
|)
|Gain on sale of marketable securities
|-
|-
|10,232
|-
|Gain on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|25,985
|-
|43,762
|Net (loss) income
|(103,720
|)
|19,138
|(96,921
|)
|30,222
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
|7,170
|(663
|)
|7,673
|(497
|)
|Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships
|(2,108
|)
|(3,222
|)
|971
|928
|Preferred units distributions
|(2,172
|)
|(2,158
|)
|(8,633
|)
|(8,643
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green
|(100,830
|)
|13,095
|(96,910
|)
|22,010
|Perpetual preferred stock dividends
|(3,737
|)
|(3,737
|)
|(14,950
|)
|(14,950
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders
|$
|(104,567
|)
|$
|9,358
|$
|(111,860
|)
|$
|7,060
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Basic (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|0.13
|$
|(1.61
|)
|$
|0.08
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|0.13
|$
|(1.61
|)
|$
|0.08
|Funds From Operations (FFO)
|Basic FFO per share
|$
|1.16
|$
|1.87
|$
|5.88
|$
|8.29
|Diluted FFO per share
|$
|1.13
|$
|1.81
|$
|5.72
|$
|8.11
|Basic ownership interest
|Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share
|70,468
|67,167
|70,443
|65,062
|Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests
|3,863
|3,487
|3,964
|3,674
|Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding
|74,331
|70,654
|74,407
|68,736
|Diluted ownership interest
|Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents
|72,731
|69,428
|72,503
|66,594
|Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests
|3,863
|3,487
|3,964
|3,674
|Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding
|76,594
|72,915
|76,467
|70,268
| SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Commercial real estate properties, at cost:
|Land and land interests
|$
|1,699,215
|$
|1,357,041
|Building and improvements
|4,012,305
|3,862,224
|Building leasehold and improvements
|1,448,112
|1,388,476
|7,159,632
|6,607,741
|Less: accumulated depreciation
|(2,306,377
|)
|(2,126,081
|)
|4,853,255
|4,481,660
|Cash and cash equivalents
|155,747
|184,294
|Restricted cash
|180,748
|147,344
|Investment in marketable securities
|23,666
|22,812
|Tenant and other receivables
|45,524
|44,055
|Related party receivables
|16,293
|26,865
|Deferred rents receivable
|266,678
|266,428
|Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $14 and $1,618 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, and allowances of $454 and $13,520 in 2025 and 2024, respectively
|168,358
|303,726
|Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|2,624,755
|2,690,138
|Debt fund investments, at fair value
|152,958
|-
|Deferred costs, net
|129,019
|117,132
|Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|864,430
|865,639
|Real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,023,877 and $584,134 at fair value as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|1,023,877
|709,095
|Other assets
|577,299
|610,911
|Total assets
|$
|11,082,607
|$
|10,470,099
|Liabilities
|Mortgages and other loans payable
|$
|2,154,499
|$
|1,951,024
|Revolving credit facility
|640,000
|320,000
|Unsecured term loan
|1,150,000
|1,150,000
|Unsecured notes
|-
|100,000
|Deferred financing costs, net
|(13,063
|)
|(14,242
|)
|Total debt, net of deferred financing costs
|3,931,436
|3,506,782
|Accrued interest payable
|15,221
|16,527
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|134,621
|122,674
|Deferred revenue
|147,419
|164,887
|Lease liability - financing leases
|108,183
|106,853
|Lease liability - operating leases
|805,192
|810,989
|Dividend and distributions payable
|2,536
|21,816
|Security deposits
|68,276
|60,331
|Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities
|100,000
|100,000
|Senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,023,877 and $567,487 at fair value as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|1,023,877
|590,131
|Other liabilities (includes $244,941 and $251,096 at fair value as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|392,756
|414,153
|Total liabilities
|6,729,517
|5,915,143
|Commitments and contingencies
|Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
|241,371
|288,941
|Preferred units and redeemable equity
|199,271
|196,064
|Equity
|SL Green stockholders' equity:
|Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 and 9,200 issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|221,932
|221,932
|Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 71,159 and 71,097 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|711
|711
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,212,590
|4,159,562
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(22,198
|)
|18,196
|Retained deficit
|(741,880
|)
|(449,101
|)
|Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders' equity
|3,671,155
|3,951,300
|Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships
|241,293
|118,651
|Total equity
|3,912,448
|4,069,951
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|11,082,607
|$
|10,470,099
| SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
| Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders
|$
|(104,567
|)
|$
|9,358
|$
|(111,860
|)
|$
|7,060
|Add:
|Depreciation and amortization
|67,839
|53,436
|255,713
|207,443
|Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments
|65,677
|69,636
|312,025
|287,671
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(5,062
|)
|3,885
|(8,644
|)
|(431
|)
|Less:
|Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
|1,142
|189,138
|86,068
|208,144
|Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
|(28,226
|)
|117,195
|(33,517
|)
|83,430
|(Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net
|(426
|)
|(1,705
|)
|(2,143
|)
|3,025
|Depreciable real estate reserves
|(23,546
|)
|(38,232
|)
|(32,092
|)
|(104,071
|)
|Depreciable real estate reserves in unconsolidated joint venture
|(12,812
|)
|(263,190
|)
|(14,592
|)
|(263,190
|)
|Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets
|1,526
|1,226
|5,838
|4,583
|FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders
|$
|86,229
|$
|131,883
|$
|437,672
|$
|569,822
| SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation:
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(103,720
|)
|$
|19,138
|$
|(96,921
|)
|$
|30,222
|Depreciable real estate reserves
|23,546
|38,232
|32,092
|104,071
|Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net
|426
|1,705
|2,143
|(3,025
|)
|Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
|28,143
|(125,287
|)
|36,233
|(88,966
|)
|Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
|(1,142
|)
|(189,138
|)
|(86,068
|)
|(208,144
|)
|Gain on sale of marketable securities
|-
|-
|(10,232
|)
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|67,839
|53,436
|255,713
|207,443
|SUMMIT Operator tax benefit
|478
|1,949
|3,259
|730
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,901
|1,734
|7,054
|6,619
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|49,422
|38,153
|187,656
|147,220
|Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles
|14,866
|11,304
|60,693
|14,634
|Operating income (loss)
|81,759
|(148,774
|)
|391,622
|210,804
|Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures
|25,251
|279,752
|56,143
|179,695
|Loss from debt fund investments, net
|3,222
|-
|1,446
|-
|Marketing, general and administrative expense
|22,306
|22,827
|89,310
|85,187
|Transaction related costs
|341
|138
|13,942
|401
|Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries
|-
|-
|(71,326
|)
|-
|SUMMIT Operator expenses
|33,794
|28,792
|116,364
|111,739
|Gain on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|(25,985
|)
|-
|(43,762
|)
|Investment income
|(2,568
|)
|(5,415
|)
|(29,377
|)
|(24,353
|)
|Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles
|(14,866
|)
|(14,209
|)
|(62,734
|)
|(18,980
|)
|SUMMIT Operator revenue
|(35,920
|)
|(38,571
|)
|(122,344
|)
|(133,214
|)
|Non-building revenue
|(33,024
|)
|(20,704
|)
|(73,431
|)
|(68,881
|)
|Net operating income (NOI)
|80,295
|77,851
|309,615
|298,636
|Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures
|(25,251
|)
|(279,752
|)
|(56,143
|)
|(179,695
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciable real estate reserves
|12,812
|263,190
|14,592
|263,190
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization
|64,654
|67,046
|259,498
|275,098
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs
|5,882
|3,459
|15,738
|11,334
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income
|68,827
|67,099
|263,710
|276,852
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV transaction related costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV gain on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(57,187
|)
|(172,369
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income
|(426
|)
|(5,048
|)
|(14,366
|)
|(11,513
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries
|-
|-
|14,531
|-
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue
|(3,517
|)
|147
|(8,580
|)
|(3,051
|)
|NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs
|203,276
|193,992
|741,408
|758,482
|NOI from other properties/affiliates
|(31,406
|)
|(21,690
|)
|(59,851
|)
|(83,520
|)
|Same-Store NOI
|171,870
|172,302
|681,557
|674,962
|Straight-line and free rent
|(1,657
|)
|(403
|)
|1,433
|(2,800
|)
|Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net
|1,021
|830
|3,516
|2,578
|Operating lease straight-line adjustment
|204
|204
|815
|815
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent
|(9,656
|)
|(5,883
|)
|(32,519
|)
|(12,763
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net
|(6,328
|)
|(6,393
|)
|(24,826
|)
|(24,405
|)
|Same-store cash NOI
|$
|155,454
|$
|160,657
|$
|629,976
|$
|638,387
|Lease termination income
|(704
|)
|(2,743
|)
|(5,629
|)
|(6,344
|)
|SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income
|(2,184
|)
|-
|(7,602
|)
|(2,515
|)
|Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income
|$
|152,566
|$
|157,914
|$
|616,745
|$
|629,528
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES
Funds from Operations (FFO)
FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in April 2002, and subsequently amended in December 2018, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)
FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second generation tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.
FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)
EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.
The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI
NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.
The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.
Coverage Ratios
The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company's financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company's ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).
SLG-EARN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment