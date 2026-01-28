Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Iconic High Battery Waterfront Estate In Charleston Pending Sale For $8.288M In 49 Days

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that the historic 'Nathaniel Ingraham House ' in Charleston, South Carolina, is pending sale at auction for $8.288M in just 49 days in cooperation with Lisa Patterson, Ruthie Ravenel, and Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty. Headlining Sotheby's 'Visions of America' sale, bidding for the landmark estate culminated live as part of the week-long series celebrating art, luxury, and American craftsmanship at Sotheby's worldwide headquarters in the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.

Built between 1810 and 1818 by merchant and naval officer Nathaniel Ingraham, who served aboard John Paul Jones's Bon Homme Richard, the four-story brick-and-stucco residence at 2 Water Street spans more than 7,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. Set on a double lot along Charleston's High Battery, the home reflects early 19th-century Federal architecture, later enhanced by a distinctive Second Empire mansard roof. It offers sweeping harbor views from its grand living and drawing rooms, a private Charleston garden, an in-ground swimming pool, an outdoor entertaining terrace, and gated off-street parking-exceptionally rare amenities within the South of Broad district and steps away from Rainbow Row, the French Quarter, White Point Garden, and the city's most celebrated dining and cultural institutions.

“When a historically significant property comes to market, success depends on more than exposure––it requires the right audience, timing, and competitive framework,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“The result for the 'Nathaniel Ingraham House' reflects how our platform performs when an exceptional home is presented in a culturally significant live auction environment, generating meaningful engagement from qualified buyers and a clear, market-driven outcome.”

“This property's history and integrity warranted a sales process that could deliver both visibility and results,” added Patterson.“Working with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions enabled us to generate meaningful global buyer exposure, resulting in a successful transaction for one of Charleston's most exceptional waterfront properties.”

