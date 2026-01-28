XRP Holds Three-Day Rally As ETF Inflows And Resistance Tests Shape Outlook



XRP recorded three consecutive daily gains, ending a multi-week pause in short-term momentum.

Spot XRP ETFs have posted net inflows since Jan. 21, signaling continued institutional exposure. Price remains below $2 resistance, leaving uncertainty around follow-through strength.

XRP continued a three-day price increase this week, with the most significant consecutive gains in almost three weeks. The move has renewed market attention as technical signals, ETF flows, and regulatory developments align. Although there has been an improvement in the momentum indicators, XRP still trades under key resistance lines which may determine its future movement.

XRP Price Action Tests Key Technical Levels

According to TradingView data, XRP recovered after hitting a support zone around $1.80 at the beginning of the week. The asset increased by over 7% on Monday, January 26, and recorded further gains in the two sessions that followed. The series was the first series of daily gains since early January.







Despite the rebound, XRP remains capped below critical resistance. At the time of writing, the token trades near $1.92. The price has tested the 0.786 Fibonacci level around $1.93 multiple times on the daily chart. Above this area sits the $2 psychological level, which continues to act as a technical barrier.

Market Capitalization and Regulatory Signals

The market capitalization of XRP has improved after contracting in the recent past. According to CoinMarketCap data, the metric rose to about $110 billion and gained over $7billion in three days. The increase in market capitalization usually indicates greater demand and more trading events.

Regulatory positioning also remains in focus. The Ripple executives have once again shown support for the U.S. digital asset laws, such as the Crypto Market Structure Bill that is set to be passed. The latest legislative advancements indicate that policymakers can move closer to completing the framework. These signals tend to affect capital allocation decisions by institutional actors.

ETF Inflows Reflect Institutional Positioning

Spot XRP exchange-traded funds have been registering steady net inflows in the last week. Coinglass states that the total ETF flows in all five active XRP products have been positive since January 21. The trend was after a steep outflow of GXRP by Grayscale on January 20 that had momentarily strained the aggregate figures.

Since then, ETFs from Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, and Bitwise have maintained steady inflows. This trend indicates continued institutional action rather than speculative action. With the addition of enhancing price stability, ETF data indicates a sustained interest in the absence of technical resistance being overcome.

In general, the three-day rally of XRP signifies the improvement of the market state. However, resistance near $2 remains a defining level that traders continue to monitor closely.

