Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 28, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's clean, reliable Wednesday circuit: early samba at Carioca da Gema (18:30), a seated Copacabana jazz set at Blue Note (20:00), an indie double-bill at Audio Rebel (20:00), and a Bossa-era-style“Little Club” set at Beco das Garrafas (20:00). Two extra options are below if you want a bigger theater night or a casual bar-party.



Why picked: Best early anchor in Lapa-strong voice, classic repertoire, easy to pair with Copacabana later.

Start: 18:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Centro (Lapa) Tickets: Carioca da Gema - show page



Why picked: Seated, high-level Brazilian jazz in the city's most dependable beachfront room.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Tickets: Eventim - Roberto Rosemberg Quarteto



Why picked: Botafogo 's cult room for indie/alt music-tight stage, close sound, easy entry.

Start: 20:00

Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo Tickets: Sympla - Guga Bruno e O Grito



Why picked: Classic Copacabana“Beco” atmosphere-seated, intimate, and easy to understand even if you're new to Rio.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana Tickets: Beco das Garrafas - today's schedule



“Simplesmente Watusi” - Teatro Rival Petrobras (house 18:30; show 19:30) - Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33, Cinelândia. Details + ticket link Pagode, Futebol & Cerveja -“Tô no Trabalho” (20:00) - casual bar-night option. Sympla listing

Top Picks Tonight Do Samba Enredo ao Samba Canção com Cremilson“Bico Doce” - Carioca da Gema (18:30)Roberto Rosemberg Quarteto -“Ginga” - Blue Note Rio (20:00)Guga Bruno e O Grito - Audio Rebel (20:00)Di Steffano Group -“Cinema Vision” - Beco das Garrafas (Little Club, 20:00)Also notableSuggested route

Start 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Lapa), then taxi 25–30 minutes to Copacabana for either Blue Note (20:00) or Beco das Garrafas (20:00). If you want indie instead, go Botafogo for Audio Rebel at 20:00 and finish by the beach after.



Lapa ↔ Copacabana/Botafogo: use registered taxis/ride-hailing; Metro works well before midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms (Blue Note/Beco). Bring photo ID; cards are widely accepted. If splitting groups, set a clear meet point (venue entrance or a well-lit corner) before you move.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.