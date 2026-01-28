Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 28, 2026


2026-01-28 03:19:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's clean, reliable Wednesday circuit: early samba at Carioca da Gema (18:30), a seated Copacabana jazz set at Blue Note (20:00), an indie double-bill at Audio Rebel (20:00), and a Bossa-era-style“Little Club” set at Beco das Garrafas (20:00). Two extra options are below if you want a bigger theater night or a casual bar-party.

Top Picks Tonight Do Samba Enredo ao Samba Canção com Cremilson“Bico Doce” - Carioca da Gema (18:30)
  • Why picked: Best early anchor in Lapa-strong voice, classic repertoire, easy to pair with Copacabana later.
  • Start: 18:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Centro (Lapa)
  • Tickets: Carioca da Gema - show page
Roberto Rosemberg Quarteto -“Ginga” - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Seated, high-level Brazilian jazz in the city's most dependable beachfront room.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Tickets: Eventim - Roberto Rosemberg Quarteto
Guga Bruno e O Grito - Audio Rebel (20:00)
  • Why picked: Botafogo 's cult room for indie/alt music-tight stage, close sound, easy entry.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Tickets: Sympla - Guga Bruno e O Grito
Di Steffano Group -“Cinema Vision” - Beco das Garrafas (Little Club, 20:00)
  • Why picked: Classic Copacabana“Beco” atmosphere-seated, intimate, and easy to understand even if you're new to Rio.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Tickets: Beco das Garrafas - today's schedule
Also notable
  • “Simplesmente Watusi” - Teatro Rival Petrobras (house 18:30; show 19:30) - Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33, Cinelândia. Details + ticket link
  • Pagode, Futebol & Cerveja -“Tô no Trabalho” (20:00) - casual bar-night option. Sympla listing
Suggested route

Start 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Lapa), then taxi 25–30 minutes to Copacabana for either Blue Note (20:00) or Beco das Garrafas (20:00). If you want indie instead, go Botafogo for Audio Rebel at 20:00 and finish by the beach after.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Lapa ↔ Copacabana/Botafogo: use registered taxis/ride-hailing; Metro works well before midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms (Blue Note/Beco). Bring photo ID; cards are widely accepted.
  • If splitting groups, set a clear meet point (venue entrance or a well-lit corner) before you move.

Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

