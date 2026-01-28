Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Why picked: Best early anchor in Lapa-strong voice, classic repertoire, easy to pair with Copacabana later.
Start: 18:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Centro (Lapa)
Tickets: Carioca da Gema - show page
Why picked: Seated, high-level Brazilian jazz in the city's most dependable beachfront room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets: Eventim - Roberto Rosemberg Quarteto
Why picked: Botafogo 's cult room for indie/alt music-tight stage, close sound, easy entry.
Start: 20:00
Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Tickets: Sympla - Guga Bruno e O Grito
Why picked: Classic Copacabana“Beco” atmosphere-seated, intimate, and easy to understand even if you're new to Rio.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
Tickets: Beco das Garrafas - today's schedule
“Simplesmente Watusi” - Teatro Rival Petrobras (house 18:30; show 19:30)
- Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33, Cinelândia.
Details + ticket link
Pagode, Futebol & Cerveja -“Tô no Trabalho” (20:00)
- casual bar-night option.
Sympla listing
Start 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Lapa), then taxi 25–30 minutes to Copacabana for either Blue Note (20:00) or Beco das Garrafas (20:00). If you want indie instead, go Botafogo for Audio Rebel at 20:00 and finish by the beach after.Getting around & quick tips
Lapa ↔ Copacabana/Botafogo: use registered taxis/ride-hailing; Metro works well before midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms (Blue Note/Beco). Bring photo ID; cards are widely accepted.
If splitting groups, set a clear meet point (venue entrance or a well-lit corner) before you move.
Listings gathered for Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
