Lula's Regional Influence Faces A New Test At Panama's“Latin America Davos”
A Panama summit billed as“Latin America's Davos” is becoming a test of Lula's clout.
The program is deal-heavy, but Venezuela's shock event is pulling politics back into the room.
A newer, market-focused generation of presidents is forcing Lula to prove influence through results.
Lula arrived in Panama chasing something he once had in abundance: agenda-setting power. He returned to office promising the region would cooperate more on trade and investment.
This forum is showing how difficult that is as leadership shifts across Latin America. The International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean aims to be a regional Davos.
CAF, the development bank behind it, said about 2,500 leaders would attend. Organizers sold it as a deal engine: about 150 international buyers, 300 exporters, and over 4,000 one-on-one meetings, built to move beyond speeches and toward transactions.
Then came the event that changed the tone. On January 3, 2026, the United States carried out an operation in Venezuela and captured Nicolás Maduro. Lula condemned the move as a dangerous breach of sovereignty.
Regional Split Puts Integration To The Test
Several presidents heading to Panama praised it instead, calling it overdue accountability. This is the first leaders' gathering since that split, so every handshake carries subtext.
Lula's answer has been to lean into pragmatism and speak the language of projects. A key moment was a roughly 90-minute bilateral with Chile's president-elect José Antonio Kast.
Afterward, Kast emphasized cooperation“between states” that should outlast elections. Brazil highlighted integration corridors and faster trade routes linking the region to Chile 's Pacific ports, alongside discussions touching energy and security.
Lula is also keeping a channel open to Washington. On January 26, 2026, he spoke for about 50 minutes with Donald Trump and agreed to a visit.
As U.S.–China rivalry tightens and trade frictions spread, regional governments face sharper choices on financing, supply chains, and diplomatic alignment, which raises the value of any credible regional coordination.
Why it matters abroad is straightforward. If the region cannot align rules, routes, and funding, projects slow and risk premiums rise.
Hitting everything from commodity logistics to manufacturing nearshoring. If it can, supply chains get cheaper, investment looks safer, and growth becomes easier to fund.
