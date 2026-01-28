Kashmir's Other Fog

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) While the fog over Kashmir's landscape is easy to see, few notice the mist that has settled over the region's mindscape.

Everyday talks and exchanges now carry a phrase people use to describe a feeling that is hard to put into words. Thoughts come slowly, focus drifts easily, and tasks that once felt simple now take extra effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brain fog makes it hard to focus, clouds memory, slows thinking, and tires the mind. It can affect anyone, young or old, educated or not, whether at work, in school, or at home.

Studies from clinical and neurological research describe it as trouble remembering things, difficulty staying focused, and a feeling that the mind is just not working properly.

People across walks of life, whether in offices, fields, craft shops, or homes, share these experiences, and their stories match what medical research calls cognitive fatigue, which can interfere with daily life and relationships.

Some causes of this fog are measurable. Thyroid imbalance is one of them.

Research measuring hormone levels and iodine status in tribal communities found that about 33 out of every 100 adults had some form of thyroid dysfunction, most often a mild form of low thyroid activity that develops slowly. A smaller number showed immune activity affecting the gland, about 7 out of 100 had visible thyroid enlargement, and nearly 28 out of 100 had iodine levels low enough to be considered deficient. Iodine is essential for healthy brain and nervous system function.

But thyroid problems are only part of the story.

Long-term effects after Covid infection can leave people with forgetfulness and poor concentration that last for weeks or months. Chronic stress and anxiety, which many have lived with for years, alter how the brain functions and make focus harder to sustain. Poor sleep and disrupted rest interfere with the brain's ability to process and clear mental fatigue, while diet, especially deficiencies in vitamin B12, vitamin D, and healthy fats, can slow thinking further.

Modern lifestyle factors only make things worse. Constant screen use and digital alerts wear down attention spans, while inactivity reduces blood flow to the brain, contributing to mental tiredness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brain fog emerges from a combination of biology, past illness, lifestyle, and mental strain.

Doctors say the fog can be addressed. A thorough evaluation that checks thyroid function and nutrient deficiencies can identify treatable causes. Consistent sleep and rest help the brain process and store information. A diet rich in vitamins and healthy fats supports cognitive health, while physical activity improves circulation and mental energy. Stress-management strategies also help the mind feel lighter and more present.

Understanding the many factors behind unclear thinking brings clarity and direction.